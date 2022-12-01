TCU Will Handle Business Against Kansas State

Kansas State vs. TCU, 12 ET

This is probably the best of all of the championship games if you ask me. Out of the entire Saturday slate I think this is probably the most significant of all the games as well. There are many out there that feel like TCU not only could lose, but might be the worst of the four teams that are looking to shape the College Football Playoffs.

Kansas State is a pretty solid 9-3 football team this season. They have had two different quarterbacks under center and they’ve had oddly similar production in many ways, with the exception of two very significant parts. Will Howard has seven more touchdowns than Adrian Martinez. Howard has played fewer games and has about the same amount of passing yards. After a tough loss to Texas at home, they have gone on a three-game winning streak. They went into Baylor and took them down with ease, then they were able to beat West Virginia and Kansas by multiple scores. In order for them to win this game, it will be because of their defense being able to hold down the strong TCU offense. They did play at TCU once this year and lost the game 38-28.

TCU has gotten a bit of a bad rap so far. They haven’t lost a game this season and are averaging 41.3 points per game. Their offense is one of the best in the country but they are also not blowing out teams. In fact, they’ve had eight games that they have won by 10 points or less. The books are also clearly expecting this to be a closer game than the first matchup with Kansas State. If they won their first game by 10 points and now the line gets moved lower even at a neutral, but probably more favorable spot for TCU, it shows some strength towards Kansas State. In order for TCU to win this one and secure their spot in the Playoffs, they will need to come out more efficient in the first half of the game. The first game TCU was outscored in the first half by 11 points. Then they came in the second and scored 28 unanswered to win the game.

I think this game could be one that Kansas State takes, but my belief is that TCU has heard all of the rumors and will use that to fuel a victory. Maybe they got lucky in the first matchup, but maybe they figured something out about how to attack the Kansas State defense. This could give the offense of TCU to do some real damage and if I have to back a team in a shootout, it will be TCU. Give me TCU -2.5.

