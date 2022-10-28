TCU vs West Virginia Will be a Track Meet

TCU vs. West Virginia, 12 ET

TCU has been unreal this season. At this point they’ve posted a 7-0 record and have beaten a nice stretch of ranked teams. West Virginia comes into the game at just 3-4, but some of their wins have been fairly impressive. In this one, we get to offenses that are capable of putting up yards and some defenses that aren’t perfect, but suitable.

TCU on the season is averaging an eye-popping 44.7 points on the season. Their last four games have all come against ranked opponents, and they were able to win two of them with ease and the other two were close contests, but ultimately they came out on top. Led by quarterback Max Duggan, they are attacking teams both with precision accuracy and deep plays that are leading them to chew up yardage in a hurry. On the year, Duggan only has one interception and has a near 70% completion rate. I think that he can keep that going against a West Virginia team that has allowed 275 yards to opponents passing game on the season.

West Virginia is no slouch offensively. However, on defense, they are not doing a good job of stopping virtually anyone. They’ve allowed almost forty points in all three of their past three games. The good news for them is that TCU is also giving up a ton of points to opponents. I wouldn’t say that many teams can keep up with the scoring prowess of TCU, but I do think that West Virginia might be able to hang in there for a while. At home, they’ve put up scores of 43, 65, and 42. I look at their game against Kansas and think this will be very similar – maybe not the final score, but I think the pace and high scoring is likely.

I’m taking the over. I can’t play a TCU game under again this season, even when I think a defense is good enough to slow them down, they find a way to put up points. I’m going to play over 69 at -110. TCU is also likely to give up points to a West Virginia team that has a capable offensive unit.

