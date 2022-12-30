TCU seems intent on giving Michigan as much bulletin board material as possible ahead of the CFP matchup.

The Horned Frogs and Wolverines will take the field Saturday in the College Football Playoff semifinals, and Michigan is a -7.5 favorite as of Friday morning.

Yet, you wouldn’t know TCU is an underdog judging by some of the trash talking at least one player is dropping.

TCU is verbally poking Michigan.

“It has been talked about in like every other article — we’re way faster than any team that they’ve seen. What comes with speed is power. I feel like it’ll be different for them. They’re a solid team, so we’ll see how it goes,” Horned Frogs DB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson told the media Thursday, according to Maize N Brew.

However, Hodges-Tomlinson wasn’t done there. He also made a wild claim about size not playing a role in the sport.

The talented cornerback added, “Not at all. Just understand that they’re in the Big Ten, they like to talk about size and stuff like that. At the end of the day, size does not play a role in football. We’re just ready for the job at hand. I hope the best for them, I just want them to understand that we’re coming.”

Were these comments smart?

Why did Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson think these comments were a smart idea? Being confident is one thing. Talking about how Michigan has never seen speed like what TCU has seems like a really bad idea.

It seems like a great way to set yourself up to be embarrassed. Furthermore, is it even true?

I'm rolling with Michigan to win the national championship.



The SEC fanboys might love to trash the Big Ten, but Jim Harbaugh has the Wolverines rolling and dangerous.



Just from the eye test, Ohio State absolutely is more athletic than TCU and I think depending on the day you catch them, the same could be said about Penn State.

The Wolverines beat both by a combined 46 points. Really, TCU is the most athletic team Michigan has seen so far? Yeah, not buying that at all.

However, the craziest part is the fact Hodges-Tomlinson claimed size doesn’t matter in football. What sport does he think he’s playing?

Yes, speed is definitely a necessity at skill positions, but size absolutely matters in football. You need it on both sides of the line, you want your RB to have some size in order to brush off contact and you definitely want your LBs to have a nice mix of speed and size.

Being big and slow doesn’t help you at WR, but being big and strong is a must in the trenches. If guys on TCU’s roster don’t understand that, they might be in for a rough reality check Saturday.

Michigan and TCU kick at 4:00 EST Saturday night on ESPN. After these comments, Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson better play the game of his life. He’s going to look like an idiot if the Horned Frogs get blown out.