TCU Controls College Football Playoff Destiny After Humbling Texas Longhorns

After a week of folks proclaiming this could be the game that Texas sends a warning to the college football world, TCU humbled the Longhorns on Saturday. Entering the game ranked 4th in the country, but a seven point underdog, the Horned Frogs took care of business in Austin, clinching a Big-12 title birth.

Let’s be really clear, there was nothing special about the Longhorns offense, which could not establish any type of running game. Bijan Robinson had just 29 yards late in the fourth quarter, while Quinn Ewers missed numerous open receivers for a majority of the night.

Kendre Miller made one cut and hit the paydirt 😤 pic.twitter.com/dcWoQfrxj4 — ESPN (@espn) November 13, 2022

As for TCU, this was a monumental win, for a few different reasons. Not only do they clinch a spot in the Big-12 Championship, but they picked up a ranked win, which will only help their playoff ranking. Quarterback Max Duggan had under 150 yards passing, but had a touchdown pass, while Kendre Miller rushed for 130 yards and 1 TD.

Even with Texas scoring a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, TCU picked up a few first downs, putting the game away. The Horned Frogs held Texas to just 29 yards rushing on the night, putting up a gritty defensive performance.

The Next Few Weeks Are Massive For TCU

Looking ahead, this was the type of win that should keep them at the 4th spot of the playoff rankings, with Texas being the last ranked opponent they will play in the regular season. It’s also about looking good in the process, which winning on the road will certainly do the trick. J

Just behind the Horned Frogs is Tennessee, who defeated unranked Missouri 66-24 on Saturday. It will most likely be the Vols nipping at the heels of TCU for the next few weeks, at least until Thanksgiving weekend. For now, Sonny Dykes and his squad need to take care of Baylor and Iowa State over the next few weeks and leave no doubt heading into the Big-12 title game.

A massive win for the Horned Frogs in Austin. Now we wait to see if this team can keep it up and become a playoff team in December.