CFB Rewind: TCU Takes Down Texas, Huskies Quack Back At Oregon, While Alabama’s Win Clinches LSU The SEC West

Another college football Saturday is in the books, and it sure delivered the drama. The TCU Horned Frogs took down Texas to continue its playoff run, while Washington ended the playoff dreams for the Oregon Ducks. Thanks to Alabama’s ‘GOAT Fuel’ win over Ole Miss, LSU will be playing for an SEC title.

It’s only year one for Brian Kelly in Baton Rouge, but that didn’t stop the coach from leading his team to Atlanta and sending a jolt through the SEC. Thanks to three touchdown passes from Stetson Bennett, Georgia rolled to another win, defeating Mississippi State on the road.

We are on a collision course in the Big-Ten, with Ohio State and Michigan handling its business, while the Pac-12 is now in the hands of either USC or UCLA.

No. 4 TCU Remains Unbeaten After Defeating Longhorns

It wasn’t pretty in Austin, but TCU remains undefeated after beating Texas 17-10. The No. 4 ranked Horned Frogs held Texas to just 29 yards rushing, while Kendre Miller had 138 yards by himself for TCU. There was nothing about the Longhorns offense that gave fans in burnt orange hopes of a win, even with Quinn Ewers making it a one-score game late.

TCU KEEPS PLAYOFF DREAMS ALIVE AFTER GRITTY WIN AGAINST TEXAS

Max Duggan #15 of the TCU Horned Frogs. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Now with the win, TCU has clinched a spot in the Big-12 championship game, with two regular season games remaining. If Sonny Dykes can continue getting this type of defensive effort out of his group, the Horned Frogs will make the playoffs. Up next, TCU will play Baylor, who was destroyed by Kansas State on Saturday.

A Husky Upset: Washington Defeats No. 6 Oregon

Just when we thought Oregon was going to make a run towards the final weekend of playoff rankings, Washington decided to wreck their hopes in Eugene. Michael Penix Jr. threw for 408 yards and 2 TD’s in the win, while Bo Nix tried his hardest to fight through an injury on the final series. This game was full blown crazy in the third quarter, as Washington and Oregon combined to score 35 points.

Head coach Kalen Deboer of the Washington Huskies. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

First year Ducks coach Dan Lanning decided to go for it on fourth down, late in the 4th quarter, in their own territory, but failed to convert. Washington then hit 43-yard field goal to take the lead, while Bo Nix struggled to play the final series due to injury. The Huskies win snapped a 13-game losing streak against ranked Oregon teams, while also destroying the Ducks chances at the playoffs.

Alabama Takes Care Of Ole Miss, SEC West Goes To LSU

Another Alabama game that came down to the final possession of the game, but this time Nick Saban’s squad came out on top. The Tide did not lead until the fourth quarter, thanks to a field goal. But at the end of the day, Alabama’s defense kept the Ole Miss offense from gutting them on the ground. Thanks to Bryce Young, who passed for 3 touchdowns, Lane Kiffin is now 0-3 against Nick Saban.

ALABAMA LOADS UP ON ‘GOAT FUEL’ TO DEFEAT OLE MISS

Dallas Turner #15 of the Alabama Crimson Tide. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

LSU AND GEORGIA WILL MEET IN SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

The Ole Miss loss led to LSU winning the SEC West, after the Tigers defeated Arkansas earlier in the day. Now, Alabama will not be playing in Atlanta, but they did prevent the Rebels from having a shot. Next up, the Tide will host Austin Peay, while Ole Miss will play at Arkansas.

Ohio State And Michigan Win Lopsided Games

The No.2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes made easy work of Indiana on Saturday, with CJ Stroud passing for 297 yards and 5 touchdowns. This was a layup game for Ryan Day’s squad, who were never tested by the Hoosiers. As for No.3 Michigan, they ended up giving Nebraska another dose of reality, winning 34-3. Blake Corum rushed for 162 yards and 1 touchdown in the Wolverines win.

C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Next up, Ohio State will play Maryland, while Michigan will host Illinois. We are on a collision course for the Thanksgiving weekend showdown between the Buckeyes and Wolverines, that will most likely be a playoff eliminator.

How About Those Vanderbilt Commodores?

Entering the game against Kentucky as 19-point underdogs, Vanderbilt decided to make life miserable for the Wildcats. Not only did the Commodores snap a 26-game SEC losing streak, but they did it by stopping Cats’ QB Will Levis. The Dores defense held the ‘Top Ten’ prospect to 109 yards passing and 1 interception. On the other side, Vandy QB Mike Wright was unstoppable, passing for 184 yards and rushing for 126, for a combined 2 touchdowns.

Vanderbilt defeats Kentucky on Saturday Via: Vanderbilt Football

DORES DO IT! SNAP 26-GAME SEC LOSING STREAK

This was a backbreaking loss for the Kentucky football program, who have sunk to new levels this season. It was only three months ago that SEC media picked the Wildcats to finish second in the SEC. How the mighty have fallen. Next up, Kentucky will host Georgia, while Vanderbilt will host Florida.

Honorable Mention

The Georgia Bulldogs remained unbeaten after winning in Starkville, defeating Mississippi State 45-19. Stetson Bennett threw for 289 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Next up, Georgia will play at Kentucky.

No. 5 Tennessee took care of Missouri 66-24, finishing the day with nine touchdowns, while Missouri punted it nine different times. Hendon Hooker threw for 355 yards and 3 touchdowns, while rushing for 50 yards and 1 TD. The Vols will play at South Carolina next week, as their playoff hopes are still alive.

After defeating Arkansas 13-10, and with help from Alabama, LSU is heading to the SEC Championship. In his first year as head coach, Brian Kelly has led the Tigers to the SEC West title, with games against UAB and Texas A&M remaining.