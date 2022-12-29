Michigan And TCU Players Share The Swag They Got For College Football Playoff

TCU and Michigan football players pulled up to the College Football Playoff with a brand new wardrobe. They got swagged all of the way out by their respective schools ahead of their biggest game of the year

Every year, college football teams that participate in a bowl game are presented with various gift bags and gear from the games and their sponsors. They can include anything from a Playstation 5 to Fossil watches, to a massage gun.

In addition to what players get for playing in the game, the schools hook them up with everything they need for travel, wearing around the hotel, and every event throughout the week. It is school-specific.

This year, the Wolverines and Horned Frogs will play in the College Football Playoff semifinal. They are headed to the Fiesta Bowl for a Big-12 vs. Big Ten matchup in Arizona.

Michigan wide receiver A.J. Henning got his gear from the team six days prior to the game. Michigan is partnered with Nike and wears Jordan, so all of the stuff that it got for the game is straight fuego.

Branded with both the Michigan, and either College Football Playoff logo or Jordan logo, Henning’s haul includes a roller bag, a grey tech fleece and sweatpants, jumpsuit, three t-shirts, a hat, another crossbody bag, slide sandals, and two pairs of brand-new sneakers.

TCU cornerback Ronald Lewis also shared what he got from his team and Nike. It came in a Fiesta Frogs box. Inside, the haul included four long-sleeve shirts, a quarter-zip, two hoodies, two collared shirts, sweatpants, two pairs of shorts, a windbreaker, and a pair of Oakley glasses.

But that wasn’t it! Lewis also got a backpack, tech fleece, sweatpants and a smart water bottle.

Win or lose, the College Football Playoff is something that players on both teams will not soon forget. They will forever have some sweet gear to rock from their Fiesta Bowl appearance!