TCU Linebacker Shares Depressing Thoughts On The State Of The Program: ‘Laughingstock’

TCU linebacker Johnny Hodges isn’t impressed by where the Horned Frogs currently stand as a football program.

The team closed out last season by losing 65-7 in the national title game to Georgia. It was perhaps the most humiliating national title game in the history of the sport, and things didn’t look much better to open the 2023 campaign.

Despite being favored by multiple touchdowns against Colorado, the Horned Frogs lost 45-42 as Shedeur Sanders threw for a school record in yards and Travis Hunter dominated all over the field.

It’s been ugly the last two times TCU has taken the field. Very ugly, and Hodges now believes the program is a complete “laughingstock.”

TCU was a heavy favorite against Colorado, and lost the game to open the season. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

TCU LB calls out the program for recent performances.

“I guess you could say it’s a wakeup call. I don’t know how losing in the national championship by 60 isn’t a wakeup call but right now we’re definitely the laughingstock of college football,” Hodges explained to the media Tuesday.

It’s not just that his comments were sad and depressing. His body language resembled that of someone who just learned their favorite dog died.

TCU linebacker Johnny Hodges: "I guess you could say it's a wakeup call. I don't know how losing in the national championship by 60 isn't a wakeup call… but right now we're definitely the laughingstock of college football." pic.twitter.com/QY3k7mQlbv — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) September 5, 2023

The Horned Frogs have fallen hard.

To be fair, making the national title game was incredible for TCU. There’s no shame in losing in the national title game. Was it embarrassing? Yes, but TCU finished last season 13-2. The Horned Frogs should be proud when looking at the 2022 season in totality.

Having said that, what happened against Colorado was just brutal on the defensive side of the ball. The Horned Frogs looked like they had no idea what was happening as Shedeur Sanders and company put on an absolute clinic.

It felt at times like Deion Sanders’ star QB son could have played with his eyes closed and it wouldn’t have made a difference. It was a pathetic defensive performance, and that is something to be ashamed of.

TCU has lost the program’s last two games on very public stages. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Clearly, Johnny Hodges is taking it seriously. His demeanor in the clip above is that of a man who is truly defeated. Times sure have changed since beating Michigan in the semi-finals. The good news up next is Nicholls State. That should give the team a great opportunity to bounce back and gain some confidence. TCU loses that one and we’re going to be having a very difficult conversation when the sun comes up Sunday.