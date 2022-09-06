TCU Hit With Bad QB News Ahead Of Home Opener

TCU quarterback Chandler Morris won’t be on the field this upcoming Saturday.

The redshirt freshman passer is out for the home opener against FCS Tarleton with a sprained left knee, according to ESPN.

Chandler went down during the third quarter of the team’s 38-13 blowout win over Colorado last week after a player landed on his knee.

TCU QB Chandler Morris out with a sprained knee. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Prior to getting hurt, Morris threw for 111 yards on 13/20 passing and tacked on 18 rushing yards. Now, he’ll miss at least one game as he works on healing up his left knee.

Head coach Sonny Dykes views Morris’ status as week-to-week for the time being, according to the same ESPN report.

TCU QB Chandler Morris won’t play in the home opener against Tarleton after suffering a knee injury. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Prior to playing for the Horned Frogs, Morris was a three star recruit that initially played for Oklahoma before landing in Fort Worth.

In his career, he’s thrown for 845 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He’s also rushed for 145 yards and three touchdowns in his young college football career.

TCU QB Chandler Morris is week-to-week with a knee injury. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Hopefully, Morris is back on the field as quickly as possible. The young QB has a ton of potential, and fans of the Horned Frogs definitely don’t want to see him not in uniform.