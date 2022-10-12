TBS’ Weird ‘House of the Dragon’ Promo Flops During Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 1

The Game of Thrones spinoff, “House of the Dragon,” is a cool show with a questionable promotion strategy.

During Tuesday night’s ALDS matchup between the Yankees and Guardians, TBS aired a ‘House of the Dragon’ ad, which involved a strange-looking CGI dragon flying around Yankee Stadium.

The sequence was made worse when the on-air talent reacted to the crusty-looking animation cutting into postseason baseball.

wow there's a dragon at Yankee Stadium pic.twitter.com/EkwxeQUR2D — Sporting News MLB (@sn_mlb) October 12, 2022

Even Bob Costas delivered a play-by-play of the dragon’s flight, which Twitter called an “all-time low” for the commentator.

Viewers called the ad cringe, poor quality and “dreadful.”

Okay, the dragon flying over Yankee Stadium is a bit much…. — Purple Row (@PurpleRow) October 12, 2022

The CGI dragon flew over the sold-out 47,807-person crowd in The Bronx.

Only one team will prevail, and it looks like the Yankees are the team to win the battle, up 4-1 in the eighth inning.

Reminder that TBS and HBO are owned by the same company. Hence that cross promotion of the dragon flying over Yankee stadium. Hey, the bills have to be paid. — David P. Samson (@DavidPSamson) October 12, 2022

They really made 70 year old broadcasting HOFer Bob Costas act like an MLB playoff game almost got cancelled only to show off five seconds of a shoddily constructed fake 3D dragon over Yankee Stadium https://t.co/lDEDfNlfaE — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 12, 2022

@HBO @TBSNetwork We all just want to say that House of The Dragon ad, in the middle of the Guardians and Yankees game was really bad — B (@hridjrnrkfkejdj) October 12, 2022

Is TBS kidding with that ridiculous in-game promo for HBO's House of the Dragon during the Yankees-Guardians MLB playoff game?



It wasn't cute, it wasn't funny, it was lame. And the great Bob Costas played along?



How the mighty have fallen. — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) October 12, 2022

