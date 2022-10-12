TBS’ Weird ‘House of the Dragon’ Promo Flops During Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 1

The Game of Thrones spinoff, “House of the Dragon,” is a cool show with a questionable promotion strategy.

During Tuesday night’s ALDS matchup between the Yankees and Guardians, TBS aired a ‘House of the Dragon’ ad, which involved a strange-looking CGI dragon flying around Yankee Stadium.

The sequence was made worse when the on-air talent reacted to the crusty-looking animation cutting into postseason baseball.

Even Bob Costas delivered a play-by-play of the dragon’s flight, which Twitter called an “all-time low” for the commentator.

Viewers called the ad cringe, poor quality and “dreadful.”

The CGI dragon flew over the sold-out 47,807-person crowd in The Bronx.

Only one team will prevail, and it looks like the Yankees are the team to win the battle, up 4-1 in the eighth inning.

