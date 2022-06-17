Taysom Hill Will Be ‘A Weapon’ for Saints Next Season, New HC Says

Football’s swiss army knife, Taysom Hill, is assuming a new role as part of the Saints’ tight ends room.

After playing part-time QB for New Orleans the past two seasons — drafted by the Saints in 2017 — Hill is heading into 2022-23 with an expectation to work more as a pass-catching tight end, with some time at receiver also hinted.

New Saints head coach Dennis Allen spoke with the media on Thursday and detailed that the offseason plan with Hill is priming him to be a reliable receiving threat for returning QB Jameis Winston.

“I see Taysom Hill as a weapon … in the passing game, at the QB position, on special teams,” Allen said, “there’s a ton of places where Taysom Hill can help us win, and we want to utilize him in all those different roles.”

Though listed as a quarterback, Hill accumulated 457 receiving yards, 87 receptions and eight touchdowns in 2020.

With Michael Thomas, former Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry and 2022 first-rounder Chris Olave expected to lead the Saints’ receiving unit, it may be an uphill battle for Taysom to earn significant reps as a wideout.

Being an integral part of former New Orleans coach Sean Payton’s Wildcat packages, Hill has exhibited the requisite speed and hands to make a greater impact as a receiver than as a dual-threat QB. Hill has posted twice as many receiving touchdowns (16) in his career compared to passing (8).

