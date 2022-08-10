Taysom Hill Sounds Less Than Thrilled With Position Switch

The New Orleans Saints are no longer planning on using former quarterback / running back / wide receiver Taysom Hill as their gadget guy.
Instead, the Saints are assigning Hill to a tight end’s role, which the former full-time QB isn’t all that happy with …
Speaking with Saints media, Hill, 31, shared how the transition from QB to TE has fared this offseason — after nine starts the past two years at QB — and what his unique experience as the team’s Swiss Army Knife can bring to his position.
“That’s the nature of the NFL,” he said. “This isn’t necessarily what I want, it’s what’s best for the team and I’m good with that.”
“Things aren’t up to me,” Hill shared. “I’m willing to do what I need to do to help us win football games. … I love playing, and so it creates opportunities for me to add value and be on the field and compete.”
Last season, interim starting QB Jameis Winston proved to be a capable fit for former head coach Sean Payton’s system.
In seven starts in 2021, Winston threw for 1,170 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, three interceptions and maintained a QB rating of 102.8 until he suffered season-ending ACL and MCL damage in Week 8.
After struggling with accuracy and pushing the ball down the field as a QB, Hill now has the chance to showcase his pass-catching abilities — which has been a tricky element for defenses to contain in the past.
“Like I said, we started from ground zero, and we just started building from there,” Hill said on the process of practicing as a TE — and admitted to the physical gauntlet of playing the position.
With his deceptive speed at 6-foot-2 and 220-lb., Hill could prove himself to be a matchup nightmare for linebackers and small defensive backs. And with the perspective of a QB, Hill hopes to elevate his understanding of the role as he catches passes from Winston this upcoming season.
“I kind of just do what I would want a tight end to do if I was playing quarterback for that rep,” Hill added. “I’ve taken that mindset into the tight end position.”
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
