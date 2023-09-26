Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Deserve A Shot With Each Other | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

It’s the news that broke the internet over the weekend, Taylor Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs game with none other than the mother of the player that she may or not be dating, Travis Kelce. 

Why people are so consumed with this is a little beyond me given all the other perhaps more consequential things going on in the world but hey, I can play along and recognize the significance of this pop culture moment in time. 

Now let me just say this, her lefty liberal braindead political opinions, I am a fan of Taylor Swift and have been since way before she went full Lib. 

She’s also single-handedly done more for the US economy than any Democrat president maybe ever…

And when I heard the rumors of her and Travis Kelce, at first I thought there is no way this is gonna last.

He’s an athlete he is big, he is strong, and unlike her other boyfriends looks like he can withstand a strong breeze without falling over or crying. 

Travis Kelce Sells Out To Pfizer With COVID Vaccine Ad, Turns Off Comments

So not necessarily her type. But then I saw this ad and well… it all came together for me. 

Now a couple months back we forgave Kelce for this Bud Light commercial. 

But pushing the jab, no that’s just a little rich for my blood, no pun intended. 

So perhaps this TSwift/Travis Kelce thing is a match made in heaven, after all. 

I wish them the best of luck, not with their relationship per se but rather, myocarditis. 

Those are my Final Thoughts. 

For More Hot Takes, Must-See Interviews and Final Thoughts, catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 PM ET on OutKick.com and across the OutKick social networks. Follow along at: @TLIsFearless

Written by Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren

Tomi Lahren hosts the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

She also serves as a FOX News Media contributor as well as the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.

Leave a Reply