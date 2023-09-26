Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Deserve A Shot With Each Other | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

It’s the news that broke the internet over the weekend, Taylor Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs game with none other than the mother of the player that she may or not be dating, Travis Kelce.

Why people are so consumed with this is a little beyond me given all the other perhaps more consequential things going on in the world but hey, I can play along and recognize the significance of this pop culture moment in time.

Now let me just say this, her lefty liberal braindead political opinions, I am a fan of Taylor Swift and have been since way before she went full Lib.

She’s also single-handedly done more for the US economy than any Democrat president maybe ever…

And when I heard the rumors of her and Travis Kelce, at first I thought there is no way this is gonna last.

He’s an athlete he is big, he is strong, and unlike her other boyfriends looks like he can withstand a strong breeze without falling over or crying.

So not necessarily her type. But then I saw this ad and well… it all came together for me.

Now a couple months back we forgave Kelce for this Bud Light commercial.

But pushing the jab, no that’s just a little rich for my blood, no pun intended.

So perhaps this TSwift/Travis Kelce thing is a match made in heaven, after all.

I wish them the best of luck, not with their relationship per se but rather, myocarditis.

Those are my Final Thoughts.

For More Hot Takes, Must-See Interviews and Final Thoughts, catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 PM ET on OutKick.com and across the OutKick social networks. Follow along at: @TLIsFearless