Taylor Swift, Tony Romo Go Viral With Heartfelt Moment Together

Videos by OutKick

Taylor Swift and Tony Romo took a brief moment to exchange words following the Chiefs beating the Ravens.

Swift was in attendance Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs hammer Lamar Jackson and the Ravens.

Despite the country seemingly unified in its support of Jackson stopping the Swifties from taking over the Super Bowl, it was no match for Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs and T-Swift are heading to the Super Bowl.

Taylor Swift and the Chiefs are heading to the Super Bowl. (Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Taylor Swift speaks with Tony Romo after Chiefs punch ticket to the Super Bowl.

What did Taylor Swift do after the Chiefs beat the Ravens for a spot in the Super Bowl? Did she go crazy? Pop bottles of champagne?

Not really. She casually went down to the field (surrounded by an army), and briefly spotted Tony Romo.

The two shared brief praise of each other before going their separate ways, and it’s hard to tell who was fanboying harder. It was probably Romo, but that’s up for the readers to decide.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Taylor Swift told Tony Romo he does a great job. Sounded like he told her she’s even better, to which she replied: “We’re doing very different things, aren’t we? It’s a different skill set.” pic.twitter.com/N6IiKl7hET — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) January 28, 2024

Swift and Romo go viral.

That video above has been seen more than 2.7 million times, which is simply a staggering amount for any post on X.

Let’s do a little mental exercise. Imagine someone telling you a decade ago that Tony Romo would be on the field of an AFC Championship game as a broadcaster and he’d be hitting Travis Kelce’s girlfriend – T-Swift – with a fistbump.

People would think you’re on drugs, and rightfully so.

Tony Romo and Taylor Swift go viral with touching moment. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

Having said that, I truly had no idea Taylor Swift’s conversational voice sounded like that. None. Granted, she might be a bit hoarse from screaming throughout the game, but her voice speaking with Romo sounds NOTHING like her singing voice or even what you hear in interviews.

Yes, I’m man enough to admit I rock out to some Swift songs. Want me to apologize for it? Not going to happen.

I just simply had no idea that’s what her voice sounded like when she’s just casually chilling. Is it always like that or did the conditions impact it? We might never know.

As much as we all like Swift’s music, I think we can also agree America is not ready for two weeks of around the clock coverage for the Super Bowl. Start mentally preparing yourselves because it’s going to be brutal. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.