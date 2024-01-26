Taylor Swift Song Helped Cops Save Colts Owner Jim Irsay Last Month

Videos by OutKick

The Year of Taylor Swift rolls on, boys and girls. The pop star ain’t going anywhere, in case you couldn’t tell.

And now, it appears she’s even helping the cops get somewhere — fast.

Video obtained by TMZ (shocker!) overnight shows the body cam footage from the inside of the cop car that raced to save Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay last month after a suspected overdose at his house.

It’s a pretty standard video featuring the officer blast through streets, sirens on, as he drives to Irsay’s Indy home. Anyway, that’s not what has people talking today.

Instead, it’s what our man had BLASTING the entire time. Need a little pump-up music while you’re on the way to save someone’s life? Cue Taylor Swift:

Is Taylor Swift who you would choose to psych yourself up to save a life?

I’m not a Swiftie by any means. I stopped listening to her when she abandoned country music a decade ago. The internet tells me that song is Cruel Summer, by Taylor Swift, so I assume they’re right.

I’m more of a Love Story guy, but whatever.

Anyway, it got me thinking — what would your pump-up song be if you were in this position? You know you’ve got a serious situation on your hands, and you have to psych yourself up to get in the zone — what are you listening to?

It’s like the police version of a walkup song in baseball.

I’m old school, so I think I’d go right back to my little league days when they played Get Ready For This before, during and after every single game.

Nothing got 10-year-old me fired up more than that. Electric. I cranked a dozen 200-foot bombs back in the day after listening to that between innings.

I guess you could also go with Eminem’s 8-mile, which I feel like any high school baseball player over the last 15 years has listened to on the way to a game. Hell, I think I cranked out an entire Eminem album during road trips to away games in college.

I was also a pretty average D-III player, though, so you may wanna rethink that one.

Another darkhorse song? Toby Keith’s Courtesy of the red, white & blue. You time it up right and have Toby yell we’ll put a boot in your ass, it’s the American way! right when you arrive to the scene, and you’re gonna be ready to run through a brick wall.

Anyway, looks like the Taylor Swift choice worked here, too. For those who missed it last month, Jim Irsay was found “unconscious on a bathroom floor with a blue skin tone” last month from an apparent overdose. The police report also noted he was “unresponsive” and “cold to the touch.”

“At this time, it is unknown what Mr. Irsay had ingested prior to our arrival,” police documents reportedly noted. Police classified the incident in the documents as both “overdose” and “overdose/poisoning.” He was eventually taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance.

The Colts provided a statement to Fox News in which they did not deny the TMZ report.

As for Taylor Swift, what a run for her. Hate all you want, and Lord knows I do, but you can’t deny it’s all coming up T-Swift right now.

Happy this video leaked, too. She could use the publicity!