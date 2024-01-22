Taylor Swift Shows Up At Bills-Chiefs With Personal Army Of Security Officers

Videos by OutKick

I’m not sure if you’ve heard, but Taylor Swift is at the Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills Divisional Round playoff game! She’s there to see her boyfriend, Travis Kelce! He plays for the Chiefs!

Yeah, you’ve probably heard since she’s almost as popular to TV cameras in the stadium as the players on the field.

But, the video of her showing up to the game to take her place up in the suite level of Highmark Stadium is quite something.

Taylor Swift watches during the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

She’s SURROUNDED by security. Like, a lot of security guards. I get it, she’s Taylor Swift. She’s one of the most famous human beings on the planet. Still, does she really need her own ARMY?

Not only does she have personal security, but several local police officers also assisted in making sure that she arrived safely.

You can even hear someone in the video sternly voice, “Take a step back, please.” Yes, do not get to close to American treasure Taylor Swift. Arm’s length is too close, people.

Taylor Swift has arrived at Highmark Stadium! pic.twitter.com/u1g44ffJWi — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) January 21, 2024

Maybe the person being told to step back was the kid holding the Josh Allen-Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce meme sign. Which was incredible, by the way. Bills Mafia doesn’t mess around.

YOOO this kid is legendary! Held the Josh Allen meme up at Taylor Swift as she walked in and she looked. 😂 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/hQn6d19Ib8 — Adam (@adampensel) January 21, 2024

To be fair to Taylor, traveling to Buffalo in January is a sign of true love. I grew up less than 100 miles south of Buffalo and let me say: if Christmas weren’t in December, you wouldn’t ever see me visiting my family between the months of December-March.

Taylor Swift in that can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, travel to Buffalo in January to watch a football game kind of lovepic.twitter.com/A3KxEyor6i — T (@trinawatters) January 21, 2024

Of course, once she made it up to her suite, the CBS cameras immediately started focusing on her. Here she is with a literal “Countdown to Kickoff” clock that reads over 30 minutes away from the game’s start.

Taylor Swift has arrived in Buffalo 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LJk9YeZLxy — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 21, 2024

Taylor Swift is officially in Buffalo with 10 of her closest friends.

By that, I mean the security officers assigned to her 6, her 12, her 8, her 10, her 4, her 2 and every other conceivable strike point.