Taylor Swift Not Happy With Golden Globes Host’s NFL Joke

Videos by OutKick

Look! The Golden Globes host made a ‘funny!’ Nothing worth flipping the channel for … but it involves the NFL and Taylor Swift!

Sunday night’s 81st Golden Globes is an alcohol-rich, celebrity-fueled extravaganza that’s only a precursor to the real movie awards — the Oscars. Since Jimmy Kimmel is still butt-hurt and recovering from Pat McAfee’s ‘Epstein list’ joke, the ceremonies had little-known comedian Jo Koy host.

First of all, we know what you’re thinking. They picked the wrong Joe K. … they should’ve hired Joe Kinsey! But oh well, we’ll make do with this bald guy on T.V. …

Taylor Swift at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Jo Koy speaks onstage at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

Koy’s only real highlight of the first half was a joke on the NFL’s constant coverage of Taylor Swift on her visits to boyfriend Travis Kelce’s football games.

With T-Swift in attendance for the awards (but not Trav), Koy took the opportunity to draw eyes to the belle of the ball.

Koy joked that the only difference between the NFL and Golden Globes is that the latter is much less obsessed with Taylor. The pop star was less than enthused when the NBC cameras jumped to her reaction (take a drink if you’ve read that sentence before!).

WATCH:

Taylor Swift takes a sip of her drink after Jo Koy's joke about her at the #GoldenGlobes.



"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift." pic.twitter.com/d2TDVcUGv5 — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2024

Har har … not a bad one, Koy. Just two more hours to go.

Taylor had to borrow half of Joe Biden’s Secret Service to attend the event in Hollywood, Calif.

In actual good news, Robert Downey, Jr., won Best Supporting Actor for his role in “Oppenheimer,” which a certain OutKick writer saw in theaters five times, which equates to 15 hours in a movie theater. … It’s me, hi, I’m the joke it’s me.