Taylor Swift Kisses BF Travis Kelce, But Andy Reid Enjoys Biggest Moment With Tay

It’s what the people NFL wanted … the Kansas City Chiefs (and Taylor Swift) are headed to the Super Bowl.

Kansas City heads back to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years, hoping to win their third Lombardi in that span.

After the 17-10 win over the Baltimore Paper Tigers (Ravens), T-Swift searched for Travis Kelce, leading to their *sniff sniff* sweet embrace.

More romantic than Traylor’s lip-locking, she locked eyes with Chiefs coach Andy Reid in a “real recognizes real” moment.

Who knew Swift and Reid were the true power duo all along?

If I can't have what Taylor Swift and Andy Reid have I don't want it pic.twitter.com/ATUNjhMv8K — Sean Joseph (@sjoseph_sports) January 29, 2024

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 28: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

















OutKick’s Armando Salguero attended the AFC Championship Game on Sunday and captured up-and-close looks at the world’s most famous pop star.

Obviously, Swift was starstruck to be in Armando’s presence.

Salguero captured the postgame scene as Chiefs personnel and Taylor Swift ran onto the M&T Bank Stadium field. It’ll be a Sunday to remember for all.

