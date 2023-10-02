Taylor Swift Is At The Jets-Chiefs Game, And So Is OutKick To Quiz Swifties And Get The Jets Fans Take

Videos by OutKick
The ultimate matchup of the week is here: Swiftie fans versus Jets fans.
Week 4’s contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets is off to a hot start, spearheaded by the highly publicized connection between Chiefs star TE Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.
Swift — Kelce’s rumored boo and global pop phenom — is in attendance for Sunday’s game at MetLife Stadium. She made a star-studded entrance at MetLife on Sunday, accompanied by actors Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman and more.
OutKick’s Caity McDuffee visited the Meadowlands ahead of the game to pit Swiftie fans and Jets fans against each other.
To put a twist on Sunday’s game, McDuffee quizzed Taylor Swift fanatics on their knowledge about the Chiefs, or football in general.
Meanwhile, Jets fans were quizzed on their knowledge of the pop star (and they wrecked Swift).
The results were hilarious.
“Taylor Swift can go home, we don’t care about her,” a Jets fan responded, with ire in his voice … or just a NY accent.
“Who’s Taylor Swift?” another Jets fan questioned.
WATCH THE EXCLUSIVE OUTKICK INTERVIEWS:
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok
One CommentLeave a Reply
Please make it stop. I’m about to quit watching KC games until she ditches him.