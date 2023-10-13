Taylor Swift Coverage Not As Obnoxious Thanks To Al Michaels, Amazon Prime

Videos by OutKick

Taylor Swift has attended her third NFL game in four weeks. The pop star sat in her perch (Travis Kelce’s suite) to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs against the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

While Fox and NBC have had their fun with Swift-mania, this was Amazon Prime’s first opportunity to capitalize on Taylor and her tens of millions of loyal fans.

Ahead of the game, Al Michaels promised us “moderation.” And sources told Front Office Sports Amazon planned to lean into Swift’s attendance, while still keeping the game the main focus of its coverage.

“As one source said, Amazon will have fun with Swift’s presence like it would if Beyonce were at Arrowhead Stadium,” FOS reported.

I was initially very confused by that statement. Were they saying there would be more or less coverage if it were Beyonce? Can we all collectively agree Taylor Swift is now a bigger star than Beyonce? Can you imagine Jay-Z playing football?

But honestly, as I sit here at halftime, I’m pleasantly surprised by Amazon’s coverage of Taylor. Mostly because they’ve hardly talked about her at all. By my count, the broadcast has only cut to her three or four times. And yes, I realize that’s still a lot for a regular ol’ celebrity. But compared to the utter Tay-Tay love fest we saw from NBC, it was mild.

Before the game, sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung mentioned Taylor was in town to “support her guy.” Cameras also, of course, cut to her when Travis caught a 40-yard pass in the first quarter.

Taylor is a tequila seltzer girl. Interesting.

And then we saw Swift hug Brittany Mahomes after their dudes connected to put the Chiefs in the red zone with just over four minutes left in the half.

So at least for now, I’d say Amazon and Al Michaels kept their promise. Taylor’s presence has not overshadowed the actual football game, and we didn’t have to listen to announcers rattle off 100 corny song lyric puns.

Granted, just as I was about to hit “publish” at the start of the second half, Michaels chimes in with, “Everything in moderation, but here’s another shot of Taylor Swift.”

So don’t be mad at me if this take doesn’t age well.

Now, if we could do something about cutting back all of these Travis Kelce Experian commercials, that’d be great.

