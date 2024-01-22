Football Fans Torch Taylor Swift On Social Media

Videos by OutKick

NFL fans are officially sick and tired of the nonstop Taylor Swift coverage and hype.

Swift was, once again, in attendance to watch her boyfriend and the Chiefs beat the Bills to advance to the AFC Championship game.

The music superstar has attended several games since her relationship with Travis Kelce went public. It was entertaining and interesting for a bit.

The NFL certainly enjoyed the extra attention and leaned into it. However, fans have grown increasingly frustrated, and that was full display Sunday night.

NFL fans have had enough of Taylor Swift. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

People have had enough, and some are outright pulling for the Ravens to beat the Chiefs in order to end the attention.

Check out some of the reactions below, and let me know your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The @Ravens are America’s Team right now. They are the last line of defense in preventing Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce storyline from infecting the #SuperBowl. Go #Ravens! — Tim Andrews (@TimAndrewsHere) January 22, 2024

There’s a side of America that wants the ravens to beat the chiefs strictly because they are tired of seeing Taylor Swift every 5 mins during the game. — Master Of The Triple Bye Bye Birdie (@WalkLikeWalt) January 22, 2024

The ravens need to do this for Taylor Swift and the Kelce family next week pic.twitter.com/J8Txb0vEMk — Maryland Sports Report (@410sportsreport) January 22, 2024

FFFF – thanks to Taylor Swift, I absolutely hate the Kansas City Chiefs now. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) January 22, 2024

Has anyone found a more annoying person on planet Earth than Taylor Swift at a Kansas City Chiefs football game yet? pic.twitter.com/5S4bMdy4XV — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) January 22, 2024

Travis Kelce just unleashed the softest TD celebration of all time. Taylor Swift is ruining football. pic.twitter.com/2bM2kty9h9 — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) January 22, 2024

Everyone in America having to deal with #Mahomes and #TaylorSwift for another week pic.twitter.com/HZYXH4cIBb — Johnny (@PabstMeABeer) January 22, 2024

Taylor Swift don’t come to Baltimore ima have my untrained vicious pitbulls chase you up North Ave — ! (@grey990s) January 22, 2024

The Baltimore Ravens idolize God, the Kansas City Chiefs idolize Taylor Swift.



I’m riding with the Ravens. pic.twitter.com/xVlPpVdbIm — Nick Adams (Alpha Male) (@NickAdamsinUSA) January 22, 2024

Only one man can save us from a Taylor Swift Super Bowl… pic.twitter.com/xz4OTNrQeJ — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 22, 2024

Baltimore has to beat the Chiefs. I can’t handle Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce coverage for two weeks at the Super Bowl. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 22, 2024

I’ll be the first to admit that Swift is a legit superstar. She’s the most successful entertainer on the planet, and I definitely enjoy some of her music. Let’s not lie to ourselves. T-Swift is outrageously talented.

However, does anyone really disagree the coverage of her and Kelce has gotten to be a bit much? You can’t get on social media these days without it being shoved down your throat every single time the Chiefs play and she’s in attendance.

It was fun for a little bit. It’s really just annoying at this point. It’s not her fault. She’s not asking for all the attention, but it’s simply the reality of the situation.

NFL fans seem to have had enough of Taylor Swift. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

The Ravens are the last line of defense against what might be the most annoying Super Bowl in history if the Chiefs make it. Lamar Jackson knows what must be done, and it appears most NFL fans are behind him. Let me know your thoughts on Swift and the coverage at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.