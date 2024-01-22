Football Fans Torch Taylor Swift On Social Media

Videos by OutKick
NFL fans are officially sick and tired of the nonstop Taylor Swift coverage and hype.
Swift was, once again, in attendance to watch her boyfriend and the Chiefs beat the Bills to advance to the AFC Championship game.
The music superstar has attended several games since her relationship with Travis Kelce went public. It was entertaining and interesting for a bit.
The NFL certainly enjoyed the extra attention and leaned into it. However, fans have grown increasingly frustrated, and that was full display Sunday night.
Football fans aren’t interested in seeing Taylor Swift.
People have had enough, and some are outright pulling for the Ravens to beat the Chiefs in order to end the attention.
Check out some of the reactions below, and let me know your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
I’ll be the first to admit that Swift is a legit superstar. She’s the most successful entertainer on the planet, and I definitely enjoy some of her music. Let’s not lie to ourselves. T-Swift is outrageously talented.
However, does anyone really disagree the coverage of her and Kelce has gotten to be a bit much? You can’t get on social media these days without it being shoved down your throat every single time the Chiefs play and she’s in attendance.
It was fun for a little bit. It’s really just annoying at this point. It’s not her fault. She’s not asking for all the attention, but it’s simply the reality of the situation.
The Ravens are the last line of defense against what might be the most annoying Super Bowl in history if the Chiefs make it. Lamar Jackson knows what must be done, and it appears most NFL fans are behind him. Let me know your thoughts on Swift and the coverage at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
These people have maesrae life’s. And x is a small slice of fans. Show no stats as it must apply to everyone.
Swift-Hate-mania says more about the sad no-lives of the Swift-Haters than anything else. No live action is missed by a 3-5 second shot of her in a suite. She is not seeking it as far as we know. …. Blame the game producer in the production trailer who orders the camera shots. … or Blame The NFL / Goodell who can influence their media partner.
Does more than a dozen humans infected with terminal Swift-Hate constitute a pandemic? Is this mentioned in Revelation?
I don’t understand why people care so much? For years we have seen shots of players’ significant others, so now what’s the problem. Of course the NFL is going to milk this because much like the WWE its all about entertainment and fans. If this appeals to teenie bopper girls for a season, then the NFL will try to cash in.
Careful Hans. That sort of common sense will get us both thrown off of Outkick … at least from “Fan Boy’s” drivel.
I actually saw a commercial last night that didn’t have a Chief in it. ,