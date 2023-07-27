Taylor Swift Meets With ‘Succession’ Writer For TV Series Possibly About Ex-Boyfriends: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Taylor Swift might be preparing to make a pivot to television.

The music superstar is currently on The Eras Tour traveling across the country playing in packed stadiums, but has also found time to potential start a new venture:

Television.

The Sun reported the “Bad Blood” singer met with “Succession” writer Alice Birch to possibly develop a “meta-feminist” series.

Taylor Swift could probably make a ton of money in TV. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV)

Is Taylor Swift considering dabbling in TV?

Birch famously played a major role in the development of “Succession,” and the development of Shiv Roy apparently plays a big role in Swift’s interest in the writer, according to the same report. If a series does happen, her many relationships could play a key role.

“Naturally, Taylor’s relationships have inspired some of her biggest songs, many of which have become empowerment anthems. This translates easily on to the screen and there are so many threads they can take from it. It is really exciting and something Taylor is looking to branch out into,” an unnamed source with knowledge of the situation told The Sun.

It certainly does seem development is in the very early stages and there’s nothing to indicate it’s guaranteed to happen.

Taylor Swift reportedly met with “Succession” writer Alice Birch. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

Taylor Swift’s exes probably won’t be happy about this development.

How do we think Taylor Swift’s exes feel about hearing she might have a TV series in development? Can’t love that, right?

She already makes absolute bangers about her failed relationships, and using her dating issues for musical inspiration has made her insanely rich.

She’d probably make another boatload of cash doing it on TV, but man, you have to be sweating bullets right now if you’re in her dating history.

Let’s run down a few of her biggest names (via Elle):

Joe Jonas

Taylor Lautner

John Mayer

Jake Gyllenhaal

Harry Styles

Calvin Harris

Tom Hiddleston

Joe Alwyn

Matt Healy

Taylor Swift has dated a lot of famous people. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Swift has a storied dating history.

That is a murderer’s row of talent when it comes to the celebrity dating game. In theory, you could do a season per ex-boyfriend on a premium network like HBO and probably make a few hundred million dollars.

That Jake Gyllenhaal season would be fire. Swift released a 10-minute version of “All Too Well” years after the two stopped dating. Do we think she might still be thinking about the old days with Jake? It’s possible. It’s certainly possible.

Now, will the show actually happen? Seems like it’s still a long shot, but if you’re on the list above, it might be time to start getting your narrative ready to roll. Break the news or you will end up the news.

Is Taylor Swift making a TV show? (Photo by John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

“Alert the media, and then you control the story. Wait for them to find out, and the story controls you. That’s what happened to O.J.” – Michael Scott. Seems to apply here. Best of luck to all these men! They’re going to need it if this show happens.