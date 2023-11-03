Taylor Sheridan’s New Western ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves’ Is Dark, Gritty And A Must-Watch Series: REVIEW

Videos by OutKick

Taylor Sheridan has another massive hit on his hands with “Lawmen: Bass Reeves.”

Sheridan’s latest series, which was created by Chad Feehan, follows legendary U.S. Marshal Bass Reeves (David Oyelowo) from his time as a slave to becoming a legendary lawman responsible for the arrests of thousands of bad guys.

For those of you who don’t know, Bass Reeves was a very real person, and is believed to have been the inspiration for “The Lone Ranger.”

Now, his story will be brought to millions of fans by the same man responsible for the “Yellowstone” universe as Sheridan serves as executive producer.

So, is “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” worth watching? Let’s dive in.

“Lawmen: Bass Reeves” is great. (Photo Credit: Paramount+)

“Lawmen: Bass Reeves” lives up to the hype.

I was able to get an early look at Sheridan’s latest series ahead of its premiere this Sunday, and was incredibly impressed.

As we all know, Sheridan simply pumps out hits. It’s what he does, and it’s why he’s arguably the most powerful man in entertainment at the moment.

He’s responsible for the “Yellowstone” universe, “Wind River,” “Sicario,” “Special Ops: Lioness,” “Hell or High Water,” “Mayor of Kingstown,” “Tulsa King” and other major projects.

He doesn’t miss, and one of the reasons why fans love his content so much is because it’s unbelievably dark and gritty. It’s also not woke. It focuses on entertaining – not lecturing.

Fans of his will be happy to know the vibe and tone aren’t different in his newest series. I can’t get into spoilers, but I can say the show is 100% worth watching.

David Oyelewo stars as Bass Reeves in “Lawmen: Bass Reeves.” (Photo Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+)

“Bass Reeves” is an outstanding series from Taylor Sheridan.

Oyelowo is outstanding as Reeves from the moment the audience is introduced to him as a slave fighting for the Confederates in the Civil War through his journey forward.

He’s also joined by Dennis Quaid, who proves he still has his fastball. The cast is exactly what Sheridan fans have come to expect. I can promise you won’t be disappointed.

What I can also reveal is there weren’t too many smiles or laughs in what I saw. It was a lot of violence, heartbreak, pain, suffering and tragedy. Does that sound familiar? It most certainly does.

I’ve only been able to see a handful of episodes, but it’s fair to say “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” is exactly what fans were hoping for. Put some beer on ice for Sunday, get the popcorn ready and let’s have a night on Paramount+. Send me your thoughts on what the series will be to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.