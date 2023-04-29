Taylor Sheridan’s New Western Series Gets Major Cast Update, Official Title

Videos by OutKick

Taylor Sheridan’s series about Bass Reeves has an official title.

The highly-anticipated series will follow the journey of legendary lawman Bass Reeves, who was the first black deputy U.S. Marshal. Reeves, who was born into slavery, is also believed to be the inspiration for “The Lone Ranger.”

Now, Sheridan will give his loyal audience a story about his life, and it’s officially been titled “Lawmen: Bass Reeves,” according to Variety.

The series will specifically shine a light on Reeves’ time “in the post-Reconstruction era as a federal peace officer in the Indian Territory, capturing over 3,000 of the most dangerous criminals without ever being wounded,” according to the same report.

Taylor Sheridan’s series about Bass Reeves gets official title. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

Taylor Sheridan’s “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” should be great.

“Lawmen: Bass Reeves” also sports a pretty interesting cast that added a powerhouse player with its latest addition.

Donald Sutherland, a Hollywood legend, has signed on to play Judge Isaac Parker, according to the same Variety report. The role is described as “an imposing and commanding judge in the Fort Smith Courthouse with a complicated legacy.”

The series also stars David Oyelowo as Reeves, criminally underrated Shea Whigham, Garret Hedlund, Dennis Quaid, Barry Pepper and other noticeable faces.

Donald Sutherland joins the cast of “Lawmen: Bass Reeves.” (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Sheridan doesn’t miss.

Everyone should be hyped up for “Lawmen: Bass Reeves.” Everything Taylor Sheridan touches turns to gold. The man is the most influential person in entertainment at the moment.

He’s the man responsible for “Yellowstone,” “1883,” “1923,” “Mayor of Kingstown,” “Tulsa King,” “Wind River,” “Sicario,” “Hell or High Water” and plenty of other major productions. Nobody in Hollywood is even close to the run he’s on.

With “Lawmen: Bass Reeves,” Taylor Sheridan will give fans another western experience, and this one will be based on a true story. If that doesn’t give your pulse a little boost, you might want to check to make sure you’re still alive.

Taylor Sheridan’s “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” faces lots of hype. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Paramount+)

“Lawmen: Bass Reeves” is currently filming with no set release date. What I can promise is that it will 100% be a major hit for Paramount+ when it does drop. Taylor Sheridan just cranks out monster hits, and this will definitely be another.