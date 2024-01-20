‘Yellowstone’ Creator’s New Project Could Be A Legendary Western

Videos by OutKick

Taylor Sheridan continues to be an unstoppable force when it comes to fire content.

The man responsible for the “Yellowstone” universe has become arguably the most powerful man in all of entertainment from a creative standpoint, and that’s unlikely to change in the near future.

In fact, it appears he’s only climbing higher after securing S.C. Gwynne book “Empire of the Summer Moon: Quanah Parker and the Rise and Fall of the Comanches, the Most Powerful Indian Tribe in American History,” according to Deadline.

Haven’t heard of Quanah Parker? Don’t fret because Deadline has the details on what to expect.

Taylor Sheridan’s secures the rights to book about Quanah Parker. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The outlet wrote the following details about the upcoming project and its plot:

Comanches were legendary fighters, with young boys able to ride horses bareback by the time they were 6 years old. They were so masterful with the bow and lance that they stopped the northern drive of colonial Spain from Mexico and halted the French expansion westward from Louisiana. Part of the story involves Quanah’s mother, Cynthia Ann Parker, who was 9 when she was kidnapped by the Comanches and was a model for the young kidnapped girl in The Searchers. In the real story, Parker was married with a child when the rescue attempt was made, and she didn’t want to leave because she had no memory of life before she was taken. Quanah and the Comanches drove back the Spanish and French, but the settlers coming from the Eastern states were more formidable. They created the Texas Rangers and fortified them with the six gun, for which the Comanches had no answer.

Taylor Sheridan acquires rights to story of legendary Comanche leader.

This is going to be awesome. There’s no way it won’t be. I can already see myself sitting with a massive bowl of popcorn, a cold beer and not moving one inch while it plays on my screen.

It’s not incredibly clear whether or not it’s going to be a series or a movie. Deadline described it as an “epic” that he will write and direct, but that doesn’t make it entirely crystal clear.

It certainly seems like it’s going to be a movie, but honestly, shouldn’t we be hoping for a series? Sheridan has already proven his fastball is unbeatable when it comes to western series. Why is he so elite? Because he portrays characters as imperfect and gritty instead of what you’d expect from a Disney video. Sheridan kills it when it comes to the gray areas.

He’s also the man who made “Yellowstone,” “1923,” “1883,” “Wind River,” “Lawmen: Bass Reeves” and “Hell or High Water.” The dude simply doesn’t miss, and he’s now taking a run at the life of Quanah Parker.

Taylor Sheridan is a powerhouse player in Hollywood. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Viacom)

That last part from Deadline included above should have people amped. How could you not be?

Quanah and the Comanches drove back the Spanish and French, but the settlers coming from the Eastern states were more formidable. They created the Texas Rangers and fortified them with the six gun, for which the Comanches had no answer.

Inject that drama right into my veins immediately.

Taylor Sheridan will tell the story of Quanah Parker in an upcoming project. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

There’s obviously no release date yet, and odds are high that it won’t be for a few years. Whenever it does come out, I can guarantee you it will be electric. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.