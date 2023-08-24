Taylor Lorenz Says U.S. Never Experienced Lockdowns, And Government Never Harmed Anyone During Covid

Videos by OutKick

According to Washington Post tech journalist Taylor Lorenz, the government did not implement a single lockdown in the United States during the Covid-19 pandemic.

And if you believe otherwise, Lorenz says you live in a fantasy land. Ironic, is it not?

Lorenz has since deleted the tweet. Err X post.

That said, the argument that the country never faced lockdowns stems from the idea that Americans had too much freedom during the pandemic.

As journalist Tim Meads notes, Lorenz pushes the idea that “real lockdowns have never been tried,” and that real lockdowns would have prevented those from leaving their homes entirely.

Lorenz and her ilk believe it would’ve been kosher for the government to restrict society more than it did.

In her opinion, the government should be more involved in the everyday decisions of Americans. Previously, Lorenz argued mask mandates were not stringent enough.

Taylor Lorenz supports tyranny. That’s obvious.

In fact, her second comment was more eerie than her first. She also claimed that other than “having to order takeout for a few weeks,” Covid restrictions did no harm.

Lorenz pretends as if the government’s pandemic response was benign. It wasn’t.

Shall we review?

Over 6.2 million people could not work in June 2021.

Suicide rates have set multiple record highs since the start of the pandemic, which a research psychiatrist recently attributed to the “lockdowns” that Lorenz said did not exist.

“During the pandemic, social isolation increased and access to mental health services decreased,” said Dr. Rehan Aziz of the Jersey Shore University Medical Center

“Post-lockdown depression” is still prevalent in young Americans, found Frontiers in Psychiatry last month.

Test scores for elementary students have yet to rebound to pre-Covid rates.

Over 3 million K-12 students stopped showing up for school during in pandemic, reports ABC News.

“A notable number of students seem to have simply fallen off the grid, not showing up for online or in-person instruction, their whereabouts unknown by school officials.”

What’s more, those children are not in position to get back the social and academic development they were robbed of. Perhaps they never will.

Small businesses across the country were not able to re-open. They have since closed permanently.

Healthy Americans were forced to receive experimental vaccines that A) did not stop the spread; B) did not prevent hospitalization; C) did not protect patients from death, as advertised; and, C) caused myocarditis and other heart irregularities that the media has chosen not to report on.

In other words, the government’s handling of Covid was just a bit more consequential than having to order takeout “in a couple of cities for a few weeks.”

"Taylor Lorenz is talentless, unethical, motivated by hate, and utterly indifferent to the truth. But, most importantly, she’s useful to those in power."



My column: how Taylor Lorenz personifies the hideous state of the corporate press.



Go read it:https://t.co/evkvwetU3F — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) June 9, 2022

Those who question the response to Covid-19 do not, as Taylor claims, live in a “fantasy land.”

Perhaps they were instead affected emotionally and/or financially by the response. Or they were mere witnesses to one the greatest examples of government overreach in U.S. history.

Lorenz works for one of the most notable publications in the country. Her job is to protect those above her and tarnish those beneath them.

Her career describes that of a sociopath. Her behavior suggests she is one.