Taylor Lorenz Won’t Let You Make COVID Jokes Online

Our good friend Taylor Lorenz, a “journalist” from the Washington Post, spent much of her weekend fighting with people on Twitter. Notably, Lorenz attacked Vox co-founder Matthew Yglesias for making a joke online.

“Some personal news: I have contracted the novel coronavirus,” Yglesias tweeted.

“Frankly, I think the virus should respect Father’s Day more than this.” he adds.” FYI, all future typos are due to long Covid.”

Damn him. Here’s Lorenz on the move:

I’m glad it’s a joke for u Matt and that you’re lucky enough to get access to great care, but for those who have had their lives destroyed by the virus and who have had loved ones die from or suffer w/ LC it’s not funny. Hope you can have a little more empathy, especially today — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) June 19, 2022

There’s still roughly a 20 percent chance that Lorenz is playing a loathsome character and punking us all into thinking she’s real.

Lorenz roams around Twitter like a hall monitor to find those not taking COVID seriously enough. A sketch comedy could not portray a COVID Crazy as well as she plays herself:

Please, if you have any tips, send them her way before she walks onto an airplane.

Lorenz focuses on trying to get other people fired or demoted. She wants to ruin careers. In the meantime, Mediaite reports that the Washington Post just demoted her for reckless and dishonest reporting on two YouTube influencers.

The Washington Post demoted Taylor Lorenz today. pic.twitter.com/rd1W4iBB8S — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) June 18, 2022

I reiterate that Lorenz personifies the state of the corporate press. She’s everything that made the media a dying industry.

She is dishonest, privileged, uninformed, hateful, and loathes anyone with a sense of humor. And in her bubble, jokes about COVID-19* are almost criminal. (*Please, say COVID-19 in a spooky voice.)

For us, Lorenz’s idiocy is a laughing matter. But Yglesias might not be laughing much longer. Because he crossed Hurricane Lorenz, he’s likely her next hit piece subject.

It’s not that Lorenz’s “reporting” will have any impact on Yglesias’ career. No one takes Lorenz’s smears seriously anymore. However, her “journalism” is still a headache for those she targets.

After all, she is known to show up at the homes of relatives — see her ambush of Libs of TikTok.

Hi @TaylorLorenz! Which of my relatives did you enjoy harassing the most at their homes yesterday? pic.twitter.com/QehkBSgcmG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 19, 2022

So Yglesias needs to warn his nieces to lock their doors because their uncle made a joke online and a crazy lady is coming for him.

Thank you for your service, Taylor.