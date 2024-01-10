Taylor Fritz’s Girlfriend Morgan Riddle Shares The Insane Travel That Goes Into Being A Top Notch Tennis WAG On Tour

Videos by OutKick

Take it from Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle, the tennis WAG life isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. Sure there are really nice vacations and plenty of living it up during the offseason.

There’s also the possibility of becoming a huge star thanks to some camera time during a big match. But as you’re about to see, all of the fun had on vacations is well-earned.

Michael Russell and Morgan Riddle watch Taylor Fritz play Ben Shelton during the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

So is making the most of the spotlight, as Morgan has done. Most events you show up to don’t have the reach of a tournament like Wimbledon. But that doesn’t mean you get to take a few days off.

You have to be ready and bring your A game day in and day out. Even with the insane travel that goes into following the fifth-ranked player in the world around on tour.

Morgan shared with her more than 403k TikTok followers, thanks to an app that tracked all of her flights, the insane travel she went through during her third season.

That’s an unfathomable amount of travel for most people. How does she do it year after year? What keeps her coming back?

Is it pure love of the game and the player she bounces from country to country with? Is it the more than $14 million in prize money?

Morgan Riddle is seen at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Morgan Riddle Is Still At The Top Of Her Game

Whatever it is props to the 26-year-old for being able to keep it all together.

Morgan manages to work in brand deals, a little modeling here and there, and of course her social media influencing while traveling the world.

Those with a lesser love of the game might run into trouble. Not this experienced WAG. She remains on top of her game, matching that of her significant other and his six titles.

It’s truly incredible that she’s managed to stay as locked in as she has, but here we are. Roughly a year and half since she made the most of her performance at Wimbledon in 2022 and there isn’t even a hint that she’s lost a step.