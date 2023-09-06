Tennis Star Taylor Fritz’s Girlfriend Has Star Potential On Instagram

Videos by OutKick

Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle is becoming a star in her own right.

Fritz lost to Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the US Open Tuesday to cap off what had been an overall impressive run.

However, it’s Riddle who appears to be generating a ton of attention online and drawing plenty of eyes as her boyfriend continues his rise and domination in the world of tennis.

Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle is a rising star on Instagram. She’s building a significant following as he continues to dominate the world of tennis. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Morgan Riddle has elite Instagram potential.

Seeing as how I take my journalism skills very seriously, I decided to hop on over to Riddle’s Instagram to see what all the hype is about.

While she currently has under 200,000 followers, it’s obvious Morgan Riddle has the potential to possibly become the internet’s next big sensation.

Her boyfriend is killing it on the court, and she’s doing what she must to put up numbers on social media.

A power couple? I think that’s fair to say. He’s one of the best tennis players in the world, and she’s slowingly climbing the Instagram mountain.

Riddle has no issue going viral on Instagram.

If there’s one thing we know about the internet, it’s that you have to keep the momentum rolling. Taking days off is a great way for people to lose interest.

Well, that’s one issue Morgan Riddle doesn’t appear to have. She’s an absolute content factory online.

Taylor Fritz is earning huge checks in the tennis world and his girlfriend is carving out her own path on Instagram. They’re definitely one hell of an impressive couple.

Feel free to take a deeper dive into her Instagram below. The results will only further convince you Morgan Riddle is here to stay.