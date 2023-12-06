Tanya La Gatta Is An Italian Soccer Studio Host To Watch, Trump Sitting Like An Alpha & Kevin McAllister’s Dad Must’ve Been Loaded

Videos by OutKick

Multi-TV setups are making marriages stronger!

• John C. in Bowling Green, KY reiterates what Mike on Long Island said last week:

I can attest to Mike B’s stance that a multi-TV setup makes a better marriage. We rolled out a second TV years ago for weekend game viewing, however, when we built a house a few years ago, we crafted a specific space for a second TV. The obvious is that it’s great to watch multiple games on the weekends.

The true value comes on weeknights. Unless the Vols are on TV, we watch regular TV and use the 2nd TV for sports. The wife doesn’t want to sit through NBA games or Reds games during the summer. It’s a Roku TV so you can use earbuds and the phone app to privately stream audio from the 2nd TV. Happy wife….happy life!

Kinsey:

That was a very interesting tidbit in John’s email on using earbuds connected to the second TV. There are times when I would like to listen to one of the basement TVs while Mrs. Screencaps is murdering characters on some PS5 game and her audio is pumping through the seven speakers in the wall and ceiling.

Meanwhile, I’m being the good husband and watching my games on mute.

Bluetooth ear buds or Bose noise-cancelling headphones! Great idea.

• Mike V. says:

Hey Joe, I really like Mike B’s three-TV setup. I have my own which I have provided in a picture below.

He has a great living room as well. I could be wrong but based on the size of the room I’m guessing he lives on the north shore of Long Island which tends to be more upscale than the south shore where I live.

Although whether it’s north, south, east or west Long Island is an expensive place to live with high taxes. Glad to see more Screencaps guys in my area. We need more of us in NY.

Millennial Jeff in Minnesota got the attention of the readers with his email about how I must be a pro football guy & not much of a college guy

• Exotic Wood Mike in Pasadena writes:

Saw the mention, and you’re 100% correct – I do appreciate Mike B’s Long Island setup. Love the wood elements, it’s very tastefully done. I’m looking for a wall in my place to fit that 100″ TV!

As a Chicago Bears fan, I could NEVER root for the Green Bay Packers. EVER. Period.

I have to take umbrage with Millennial Jeff in Mn., He starts by saying “Joe you must be a pro-football guy” and because you’re an OSU fan, he will “allow” you to hate Michigan – because he’s a Big10 guy. Then he says that “Everyone that cares about college football and is not tied to the SEC, hates the SEC” What? Since when? Caring about college football and UNDERSTANDING college football are two different things.

The SEC is good for football. Jeff and I assume his circle of friends hates the SEC, and I am 100% OK with that. It’s his next few lines where his hatred for the SEC is clouding his judgment and thus his understanding of football.

Lots of teams suffer “bad beats” and Auburn had 2. It happens. But to say that because NM State beat Auburn by 21 – makes them better than UGA or Alabama ?! That’s laughable. That shows Jeff “cares” about football and the BIG 10 more than he really knows football, and again I am 100% fine with that.

FSU is going to get CURB STOMPED by UGA – it won’t be close. FSU will be lucky to move the ball past the 50-yard line.

“Michigan should beat Alabama easily” ???!! What ?! Did you see their reaction when they learned they were playing Alabama ?? Again, another line from Jeff that shows he “cares” about football. The game will be a close one, and if I were a gambling man, I’d put my money on Alabama to squeak it out.

As you know Joe, I’m in Pasadena, not far from the Rose Bowl, I think I care enough about the game to see it in person.

I’ll let you explain to Jeff how you’ve talked about football across all levels of play in your column.

Kinsey:

I was just going to let the Michigan should beat Alabama easily line slide. Mike’s right, if I were to believe that, then there wouldn’t have been gasps in that room when the playoffs were announced.

Is Alabama the dominant Alabama that stomped Ohio State’s brains a few years ago in the title game?

No.

Would I be shocked if Michigan lost by 17? Not in the least. Until I see Michigan beat one of these big boy teams in the playoffs, I wouldn’t be so sure they’re going to beat anyone easily in January.

• Dale in Katy, TX wants a word with Millennial Jeff:

I hate to put out facts to dispute almost everything Millennial Jeff wrote today but here are a couple of facts:

1. Big 10 teams in the playoff era are 3-7 with the last win coming following the 2020 season by Ohio State.

2. SEC teams in the playoff era are 15-5 with 2 of the losses being to SEC teams.

3. SEC teams this year played the following teams: #3 Texas, #5 Florida State (twice), #14 Arizona, #15 Louisville, #22 Clemson and #25 Kansas State. Big 10 teams played #2 Washington, #15 Louisville and #16 Notre Dame – that’s it, only 3 non-conference games vs teams who finished ranked in the final playoff rankings.

4. Michigan’s non-conference schedule consisted of East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green this year. Last year, Michigan played juggernauts Hawaii, Colorado State and UConn.

• Tom in Houston says:

Chiming in on cheering for your conference post-season. It’s important to draw the line between cheering for your conference and cheering for your rival. I’d never expect someone on either side of the Michigan – Ohio State rivalry to cheer for their rival, but I would expect them to cheer for Wisconsin or Penn State in the post season. Those bowl wins boost your conference status.

Note on expanded playoffs: While there will always be teams that feel like they should have been in the mix or ranked higher, I think it only really matters if a compelling argument can be made that they deserve a shot at the championship. If you aren’t the very best, you don’t need to be in the playoff, except to fill the brackets. If you are arguing that your team is better than #4, I don’t have much sympathy. If you can reasonably argue they are better than #1, they belong in the playoff. With expansion to 12 teams, I don’t think we will have a situation where #13 or lower can reasonably argue they are a championship team.

One other question – where’s the love for your alma mater? Your Outkick biography lists University of Toledo as your school, and they are headed to their 3rd straight bowl appearance this year. I realize you don’t give up on the school you grew up cheering for and followed all your life, but you should shout out the school you graduated from a time or two, especially when they are doing well. Maybe you did and I missed it – it’s been kind of a crazy football season for me.

Kinsey:

I mention Toledo from time to time. You must’ve missed last week when I was trying to work the MAC Championship into Screencaps Jr.’s basketball schedule. I was all set to make the trip to Detroit to hang with Screencaps reader Mig.

First-time emailer!!!!

You guys know I love when new blood shows up. New thoughts. New life stories to share. The Screencaps brand spreads. Love it.

• Jim B. writes:

1st-time emailer. Enjoy Outkick and Screencaps

Been I diehard IU fan, since the 70’s, and can root for all BIG10 teams when it comes to tournaments and bowls, except Purdue. And yes I was stoked to watch them not last a week at #1.

I knew at the start of championship weekend, that if Bama wins their in. Was grateful 2 things happened.

1. The other 3 did their jobs, and the committee had to sweat out a no win choice.

2. Grateful, they didn’t put both SEC teams in the playoff.

Obliterated schlong-to-boobs ratio & three football games in a week

• Anonymous Lions Fan in Tennessee writes:

Checking in with a post-Thanksgiving Lions game update. Feels like I’ve been going about 70mph constantly for the last 10 days, as in been in the car way too much between work, Thanksgiving, and a quick golf getaway. The Lions game on Thanksgiving…what a let down. Drove 10+ hours the Wed before to Detroit.

Actually, I drove about 3 hours of it, the now adult daughter drove the rest. Best part was my car, my music. Although we actually listened mostly to podcasts, talked a lot, played trivia/brain teaser type games and it felt a bit Hallmark movie like. We haven’t spent that much one-on-one time in a long time. We stayed at my aunt’s house, then woke up early to get to Ford Field around 9am. It was my daughter’s first trip to Ford Field.

The tailgating was meh. But, for comparison, it was a few days after I was in Knoxville for the UT/Georgia game and SEC tailgates for big games are so much better. I guess it just means more! The game was so typical of the Lions that none of the group I was with were surprised that we were duped into going. I spent about $600 between two tickets, a parking pass (a completely different topic for a different day – I learned a bit of inside info years ago on how some of this works), and various tailgate items plus a few brews at the game.

We drove back home early Friday (only took 8 hours) because we had to be back at Neyland that Saturday for UT Senior Day for some other side of the family obligations. So in an 8 day period:

Nov 18 – Neyland Stadium (UT vs GA)

Nov 23 – Ford Field (Lions vs Packers)

Nov 25 – Neyland Stadium (UT vs Vandy)

Despite how you feel about these teams, the jokes you can make, these are experiences that are fun, special and memorable. I have no idea how I got this lucky in life.

But the main reason for the email…Watched all of Obliterated over the last few days as I was recharging the batteries Sunday/Monday.

A warning to all – I think the schlong-to-boob ratio is about 1-to-1. And there is one scene that will make any real man very very very very very squeamish and terrified. If you don’t react to that then you have issues. That said, I laughed my ass off for a lot of it and hope they have a season 2. Netflix nailed it with this one.

Between this, FUBAR, and The Recruit, they’ve put out some good content with semi-parodies of CIA/special forces that doesn’t take itself seriously.

Kinsey:

Last night, I started watching Obliterated and Anonymous isn’t lying. There are definitely some very funny parts to this action-comedy series. Guns, boobs, drugs, boobs, kill shots, strip clubs, nuclear bombs, Russian bad guys, aforementioned schlong, Vegas, sex, lesbians, etc.

And that’s just through the first two episodes.

The series isn’t going to win awards, but it will keep you entertained. I’m actually shocked the series was even created.

PGA/LIV eventual reunification

• Mike McC. says:

These Bryson quotes are the next step to socializing the reuniting of the leagues. My theory is that this entire thing has been a setup since the beginning – it’s all scripted, and the 5-8 guys that matter knew the 7 year plan before it started.

We should have figured it out when they went with the “good vs. evil” trope – like all the “good guys” stayed and all the bad guys went to the “villain” league. Leak it out slow, get Shipnuck and No Laying Up all fired up, get Outkick and everyone else firing off takes – none of which were about actual golf being played.

Pay the LIV guys 2x their career earnings in upfront cash to miss a few years of majors (at worst). Sportswash in a few billion – accepting foreign investment is the only way “save golf” (we are here). Put them back together again. Now there are rivalries for a generation, and the team concept is their version of the In Season tournament.

The theory certainly explains Monihan’s often seemingly inexplicable actions – he needed someone else to take the foreign money. Whatever agent (or Phil) came up with it – genius. Can’t wait to watch the documentary in 2035.

Winter golf

• Jim T. in Sandy Eggo says:

One of my classmates still living in Dayton golfs all winter long – IN DAYTON! IN THE SNOW! He posts the pics on FB – not sure why; it doesn’t make me want to trade my tee time at Torrey North for one at NCR Country Club, not in December or January anyway.



He can’t be the only one – I’m curious to see what winterscape golf photos ScreenCaps nation has to share!

Kinsey:

I’m playing Saturday morning with Canoe Kirk and possibly Diesel, if he’s not out shopping with Mrs. D.

Here’s the thing, Jim, about winter golf in these parts — global warming has made the winter golf season short. It’s going to be 60 here Saturday. So we’ll play on December 9, maybe one more time before Christmas, then we’ll take a holiday break, schedule some indoor rounds, play VR golf, play in a March indoor tournament, and before you know it, it’s April and we’ll be back out on a 65-degree day thanks to global warming.

Now, would I prefer to play in Florida in February? Yes. I’m now at that age where I’m checking flights right after the Super Bowl.

Which one of you has been to North Korea?

I want to take my time with this topic, but I will be addressing it in full over the next couple of days.

It feels like these cries from the Supreme Leader are cries of a guy who would love to have a Hooters and his version of Vegas where people actually have fun, have sex like on Obliterated and eventually settle down in suburbia to pump out a family of five.

One of you has been to North Korea — legally or via an undercover op (I protect my sources). Is there anything fun at all for people to do where coeds might meet, fall in love and decide they want to have the ultimate North Korean family? It feels like Jong Un disincentivizes the population to have baby-making sex.

Bro, give up the stupid weapons you've blown your 401k on, open up some kick-ass nightclubs, buy that low-T company Frank Thomas works for and get your shit together. Americans will come party.



It doesn't have to be this way, Jong Un. https://t.co/M9ji013bFk — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) December 5, 2023

News you can use around the watercooler

Just what the world was waiting for.

What a morning. Even on these slow Wednesday, it feels like these posts are LOADED with all the nuggets you need to get the day rolling. Day in and day out, you guys are delivering. Marriages are being strengthened. This column is saving America.

Now go out there and work your ass off for the last few days of your work year. I know many of you will be off for like three weeks for the holidays are jerking around in the office and not working but being paid to work.

Go give ’em hell.

