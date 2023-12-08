Tampa Bay’s Austin Watson Drills Nashville’s Jeremy Lauzon With A Slapshot In The Neutral Zone

Videos by OutKick

Things got a little heated on Thursday night when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators got together for a rematch of the 2022 NHL Stadium Series. Lightning forward and former Predator Austin Watson decided to wind up and clobber a clapper directly into Nashville’s Jeremy Lauzon.

And this was way out in the neutral zone with seconds left in regulation… and the Bolts were down by 4 goals.

The crowd at Bridgestone Arena was fired up as the suddenly streaking Predators (8-2 in their last 10) looked to win their third straight in impressive, 5-1 fashion.

However, as the Lightning got the puck out of their zone with a few ticks on the clock left, Watson wound up and inexplicably unloaded a slapshot that hit Lauzon.

Austin Watson fired a slapshot at Jeremy Lauzon at the end of the Lightning vs. Predators game. pic.twitter.com/lgXYzOrv8j — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 8, 2023

Lauzon crumpled to the ice while several Predators jumped in to protect their teammate and pounced on Watson.

I have no clue why Watson decided to unload a slapper from his own blue line that late. Of course, it would make some sense if the Bolts were down by one or the game was tied. But unless he knows some loophole that allows one goal to count for four it was total nonsense.

Firing a shot like that given the circumstances would’ve drawn a crowd even if it went straight on net. Now that it hit Lauzon who was only a few yards away, it looks really bad.

Is Watson Headed For A Suspension?

According to reports, Watson did attempt to meet with Lauzon after the game.

Of note: I heard report that Watson visited (or at least attempted to visit) Lauzon after the game to see if he was ok.



Watching it, I do not think Watson was trying to hurt Lauzon in particular. But regardless, what he did was incredibly reckless. — Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) December 8, 2023

That’s certainly the right take. Intentional? Maybe, but probably not.

Reckless? Hell yeah it was.

After the game, Predators bench boss Andrew Brunette told reporters that there was “no place in hockey” for a play like that.

Here was Brunette after the game: pic.twitter.com/sOUVWX5ZKd — Alex Daugherty (@AlexDaugherty1) December 8, 2023

Welp, you’ve got to think that the Department of Player Safety will be on the phone with Watson if they haven’t been already. He was dealt a minor penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct and a 10-minute misconduct. It certainly seems like a suspension will be coming his way for that one.

Although, it sometimes seems like the DoPS decides punishments with a dartboard and a blindfold.

Maybe he’ll get off with nothing more than a fine.

UPDATE: Watson did get off with nothing more than a fine. The NHL announced that Watson was fined $2,022.57 for unsportsmanlike conduct. That’s the maximum allowed under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

