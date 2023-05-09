Tampa Bay Rays Pitcher Zach Eflin Upset Umpire Forced Him To Remove Wedding Ring, Clearly Wants Other Husbands To Look Bad

Videos by OutKick

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Zach Eflin is trying to make American husbands look bad. And, he’s doing a pretty good job.

In his most recent start, Thursday against Pittsburgh, Eflin says umpire Adrian Johnson told him to remove his wedding ring after the first inning.

That’s strange because Eflin is right handed. Which means he wears his wedding ring on his glove hand.

However, due to Major League Baseball’s new rules on “sticky substances,” umpires are required to check pitchers following each inning.

Tampa Bay Rays Pitcher Zach Eflin delivers a pitch to the plate during the MLB regular season game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Tampa Bay Rays. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The umpire asserted that Eflin could hide a sticky substance under his ring and take his glove off during an inning to get to it.

Eflin does not agree with that assessment.

“If they’re really coming after me for a rubber wedding ring, then I think they have their head in the wrong spot,” Eflin said, according to USA Today. “I never really use both my hands to rub down the ball. The only time they ever see it is during a very cold game, or when I’m getting checked off to the side.”

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Zach Eflin is determined to make other husbands look bad

Eflin also said he’s been wearing the ring since he got married — 2020 — and has never had an issue before this.

“If they ask me to take it off because they’re going to eject me out of the game, then I’ll take it off,” Eflin said. “But I have to keep telling everybody it’s important to me. It’s my representation of the covenant I have with my wife. If other people have problems with that, so be it.”

WE GET IT, ZACH. YOU LOVE YOUR WIFE MORE THAN WE DO.

Jeez.

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Zach Eflin and wife Lauren Eflin (Photo credit: Facebook)

I wish my boss at OutKick would demand that I take my wedding ring off. Then I could refuse and score major brownie points with the wife.

If you ask me, this whole “controversy” is a blessing for Eflin.

“Look at what I’m willing to sacrifice for you, honey,” Zach Eflin, probably.

Here’s the big problem for Eflin: he pitched his best game of the year sans the ring. Against Pittsburgh, Eflin allowed no runs on just three hits and struck out 10 batters over seven innings.

Baseball players are notoriously superstitious. If Eflin struggles Tuesday with his wedding ring back on, he’s going to have some tough decisions to make.

Does he go to the umpire before the game and, man-to-man, say “hey, I need you to tell me I can’t wear my ring.”

He certainly can’t tell his wife he’s going to pitch without it simply because he plays better. Although, that lets the rest of us off the hook.

Sorry, Zach, I’m rooting for you to get rocked Tuesday night against the Orioles.