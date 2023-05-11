Tampa Bay Radio Host Fires Back At New York Host Who Accused Rays Of Cheating

Videos by OutKick

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays is a budding Major League Baseball rivalry. Both teams have been largely successful over the last few years, creating great AL East showdowns. That rivalry has spilled over onto the radio airwaves.

A few days back, OutKick reported the accusations made by WFAN’s Evan Roberts.

“I was very skeptical with what I saw this weekend,” Roberts said. “I know who [the Rays are and] they’re not good. They’re 19-3 at home? HELLO!

“Sometimes you don’t need evidence. Sometimes you gotta say ‘what I’m watching doesn’t make sense.’”

Is something fishy going on with the Tampa Bay Rays? @EvanRobertsWFAN shares his suspicion… 🧐 pic.twitter.com/SNy0kWl6WV — WFAN Sports Radio (@WFAN660) May 8, 2023

Tampa Bay radio host fires back at New York host for accusing Rays of cheating

Tampa Bay media, understandably, did not take kindly to these comments.

Zac Blobner, a host on WDAE in Tampa, responded to Roberts’ accusations.

“That’s not how we do things down here in Tampa Bay,” Blobner said, regarding making such accusations against a rival team.

Blobner noted that during Aaron Judge’s home run chase last season, no one on Tampa Bay radio made comments like Roberts.

A radio host in Tampa Bay, Zac Blobner, fired back at New York radio host Evan Roberts who accused the Rays of cheating and compared it to accusing Aaron Judge of doing steroids. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

“I never said [Judge] was doing steroids … that would be the equivalent … I would never say that because it’s ridiculous.

“To just simply say ‘I don’t get it and they’re cheating’ is so ridiculous,'” Blobner continued. “That’s just such BS. That’s not fair. And I’m not going to have it.”

@ZacOnTheMic during @JayAndZWDAE today responded to the NY Radio Hosts accusing the Rays of cheating bc they can’t accept Tampa Bay’s success this Season for some reason… 🙄#RaysUp// Together 👊 pic.twitter.com/gABcCV3KLQ — 95.3 WDAE & AM 620 (@953WDAE) May 9, 2023

Man, I’m a sucker for a good old-school radio rivalry. I worked in radio for over a decade and Roberts comments, quite frankly, are great for Tampa Bay radio hosts.

Filling multiple hours per day is difficult. That’s particularly true where you’re in a local market and focus solely on just a few teams.

Having a New York host accuse the home team of cheating provides a great place to start a show.

I’d be surprised if Blobner and his colleagues don’t use the Roberts comments as fuel for the rest of the season.

I’m now rooting for a Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees AL Championship Series.

Not just for the teams, but I’m all-in on radio rivalries.