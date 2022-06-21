Tampa Bay Lightning Win Easy Fight, 6-2, Against Colorado Avs; Stanley Cup Final At 2-1

The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the board.

Taking the series back home to Amalie Arena after dropping two straight to start the Stanley Cup Final, the Lightning were in a do-or-die situation heading into Game 3 against the Colorado Avalanche.

A dominating 6-2 win, with an offensive onslaught in the second after four goals scored by the Lightning, sparked new life into the Tampa team. The Final series is now at 2-1.

The Avs started the Final boasting exceptional speed and defense to complement the steady scoring attack, allowing only 16 shots in Game 2.

Colorado was outshooting Tampa 68-39 after two games.

The Avalanche were taking the reins of the offensive output in this series, outshining the Lightning 11-3 in the two meetups.

The script flipped on Monday.

Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy’s slump to start the Final contributed to Colorado’s success, but Big Cat was back to form in Game 3. Vas recorded 37 saves in the bounceback campaign.

THIS POST-TO-POST SAVE FROM VASILEVSKIY

Vasilevskiy did get off to a rough first period. Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon perfectly set up Avs right wing Valeri Nichushkin to tap in the first score of the game until Tampa Bay challenged the play and overturned the score.

Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog cleaned up a side shot from Mikko Rantanen to officially put the Avs ahead, 1-0.

Scores by Anthony Cirelli, Ondrej Palat and Nicholas Paul helped put Tampa up 3-1 over the Avs, with Palat scoring his 10th score of the playoffs and second in the Final.

ONDREJ PALAT, EVERYBODY

The second period was all Tampa.

Landeskog inched the Avs closer to the lead on the team’s second power play goal of the game, cutting the score down to 3-2 at the 15:17 mark.

Lightning cap Steven Stamkos put the Bolts up 4-2 with 12:08 left. Pavel Francouz stepped in for Darcy Kuemper after the latter surrendered his fifth goal of the night when Pat Maroon knocked in the score with 8:45 remaining in the second period. Francouz tallied nine saves on the night.

What a play from Palat and Stamkos. The Lightning take their first lead in the series.

Pat Maroon strikes and the Lightning have goal No. 5️⃣ ⚡️

Corey Perry extended Tampa’s lead to 6-2 on a power play halfway through the second. The Worm became the first player in NHL history to score a goal in the Stanley Cup Final as part of four different teams (Anaheim Ducks, Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens).

Corey Perry really wants to win in the finals again

If the back-to-back champs can go two straight at home, similar to their previous series against the New York Rangers, the Lightning can find themselves back on track for a third-straight championship.

Game 4 is set to return to Amalie Arena on Wednesday night.

