Tampa Bay Lightning Suspend Ian Cole Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

The Tampa Bay Lightning have suspended defenseman Ian Cole after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was a minor.

The accusations were made via a Twitter account that was made in September. The account only has one tweet and it’s the one accusing Cole.

The anonymous accuser says that Cole started grooming her when she was still a minor and he was playing in the NHL. She mentioned numerous alleged sexual encounters with Cole as well as patterns of misogynist behavior.

The accuser also claims that she was not the only girl that this had happened to and that another girl from the same high school had a similar experience with Cole.

She then places the blame on the National Hockey League, saying the league “fosters a culture of misogyny.”

The accuser does not mention when or where these alleged incidents occurred.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly has reportedly said that the league is looking into these accusations.

NHL is aware of the allegations of grooming and sexual assault involving Ian Cole. According to deputy commissioner Bill Daly, the league is looking into them. — Katie Strang (@KatieJStrang) October 9, 2022

Additionally, the Tampa Bay Lightning announced that they were suspending Cole, who signed a 1-year, $3 million deal with the team.

The Lightning released a statement on the matter, which was tweeted out by hockey insider Elliotte Friedman.

Cole was drafted in the first round, 18th-overall in the 2007 NHL Draft. Since then he has played for the St. Louis Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins, Columbus Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, and Carolina Hurricanes.

