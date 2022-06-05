Tampa Bay Lightning Score Last-Minute Goal, 3-2, To Stagger New York Rangers

Tampa Bay’s go-ahead score, 3-2, in the final minute (41.6s) of Sunday’s Game 3 helped cool off the series advantage by the New York Rangers, bringing the deficit closer, 2-1.

The Lightning ruined New York’s two-goal lead as the red-hot Rangers got ahead with a pair of scores in the second, all in a two-minute span. Mika Zibanejune and Chris Kreider tallied the second-period scores for New York.

Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov responded with the Lightning’s first score, while captain Steven Stamkos tied the game at two during a Tampa power play.

Andrei Vasilevskiy managed 28 saves on 30 shots, while New York’s Igor Shesterkin registered 48 saves on 50 shots from Tampa.

“It wasn’t an ideal situation, but there’s no quit in our group. We were down 2-0 in the series. It was pretty much all on the line in the third,” Stamkos said after the contest.

The Lightning inched closer to New York’s stronghold on this series, avoiding a 3-0 deficit heading into Game 4. Both teams reunite on Tuesday for Game 4 from Amalie Arena.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JUNE 05: Ondrej Palat #18 of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates scoring a goal alongside Steven Stamkos #91 assisted by Victor Hedman #77 and Nikita Kucherov in Game Three of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the New York Rangers at Amalie Arena on June 05, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

