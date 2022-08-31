Former Buccaneers Player Dead At 48

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player Steve White has died.

TMZ reported the former NFL defensive end passed away at the age of 48 after battling cancer, and several of his old teammates also announced the news on Twitter.

“Just heard my former teammate @sgw94 passed away. Condolences to his family and loved ones,” former Buccaneers passer Shaun King tweeted late Tuesday night.

Just heard my former teammate @sgw94 passed away. Condolences to his family and loved ones. Always had am encouraging word for me when I was a young player with the @Buccaneers — shaun king (@realshaunking) August 31, 2022

Warren Sapp also reacted to White’s death, and wrote, “RIP Steve White #94 in your Program but #1 in Our hearts!! #SmartToughAndGreatMan #DLine.”

White spent the majority of his career playing for the Bucs in Tampa.

RIP Steve White #94 in your Program but #1 in Our hearts!! #SmartToughAndGreatMan #DLine pic.twitter.com/8XWISRONbA — Warren Sapp (@WarrenSapp) August 31, 2022

Death is never easy, but it’s always harder when someone relatively young dies from a horrific disease like cancer.

Age 48 is definitely an age that is far too young when it comes to expecting someone to pass away. Cancer is truly horrible, and I have no doubt everyone reading this has been impacted directly or indirectly for the sickness.

Steve White dies at the age of 48. (Credit: Elsa/Allsport via Getty Images)

Steve White finished his NFL career with 11.5 sacks and 119 tackles over seven seasons after being a sixth round pick in 1996. He spent all but one year of his career with the Buccaneers.