Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jamel Dean Hit With Butterfingers, Drops Easy INT In End Zone

Millionaire athletes paid to catch a football are still dropping said ball!

In what’s felt like a drop-heavy Divisional weekend of NFL postseason football, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the latest casualty of butterfingers.

(Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Buccaneers safety Jamel Dean dropped a crucial interception in the endzone — floated to him by Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. The Bucs needed that turnover.

Jamel Dean with a BRUTAL drop in the end zone for the Bucs 😬 pic.twitter.com/EYYrBUONF4 — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 21, 2024

The Bucs’ trusty No. 1 option Mike Evans suffered a stupefying case of butterfingers in the first quarter. Evans tipped a short pass by Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield into a den of Lions defenders.

Mike Evans is a Lions sleeper agent?????????pic.twitter.com/yY3jDYqhf3 — TDT Media (@ThirdDownThurs) January 21, 2024

In one of those games where the underdog needs to play perfectly — in my opinion, and contrary to Dan Zaksheske’s — Dean’s missed interception was a major blow. A pick by Dean could have stopped the Lions from hitting the tying field goal, as well as poke a hole in Detroit’s greatest strength, their passing attack.

Detroit carved up Tampa Bay’s defense to start the second quarter. Goff hit wideout Josh Reynolds for a touchdown, capping a 14-play drive.

On Saturday, a missed INT by Green Bay Packers’ Darnell Savage proved to be a costly omission as the Pack lost a tight one to the San Francisco 49ers, 24-21.

The score is 10-10 heading into the break.

No one feels like catching the ball today then? Jamel Dean has to get that INT…#RaiseTheFlags #TBvsDET

pic.twitter.com/QxtBLmACLg — Go Bucs (@GoBucs_) January 21, 2024

Jamel Dean DROPS the interception in the endzone.



WOW 🤯 — BucsGameday (@BucsGameday) January 21, 2024

I am begging someone other than Antoine Winfield Jr. to make a play in that secondary. Inexcusable stuff from Jamel Dean dropping that INT. #Bucs — Nick Geddes (@NickGeddesNews) January 21, 2024

Jamel Dean pic.twitter.com/iNM1pqkuEk — Bucs Rays Bolts (@BucsRaysBoltsYT) January 21, 2024

That's a win for the #Bucs defense but it feels hollow after the Dean dropped INT. — Matt Matera (@matty4_matera) January 21, 2024

DEAN!!!!! C’mon!!!!!!



YOU GOTTA CATCH THAT!! — Bucs Jinn (@The_Dr1zz1e) January 21, 2024

Bucs players with butter fingers today. Missed pick by Jamel Dean — The Fantasy Source (@FantasySource_) January 21, 2024