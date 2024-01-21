Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jamel Dean Hit With Butterfingers, Drops Easy INT In End Zone

updated

Millionaire athletes paid to catch a football are still dropping said ball!

In what’s felt like a drop-heavy Divisional weekend of NFL postseason football, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the latest casualty of butterfingers.

(Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Buccaneers safety Jamel Dean dropped a crucial interception in the endzone — floated to him by Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff. The Bucs needed that turnover.

The Bucs’ trusty No. 1 option Mike Evans suffered a stupefying case of butterfingers in the first quarter. Evans tipped a short pass by Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield into a den of Lions defenders.

In one of those games where the underdog needs to play perfectly — in my opinion, and contrary to Dan Zaksheske’s — Dean’s missed interception was a major blow. A pick by Dean could have stopped the Lions from hitting the tying field goal, as well as poke a hole in Detroit’s greatest strength, their passing attack.

Detroit carved up Tampa Bay’s defense to start the second quarter. Goff hit wideout Josh Reynolds for a touchdown, capping a 14-play drive.

On Saturday, a missed INT by Green Bay Packers’ Darnell Savage proved to be a costly omission as the Pack lost a tight one to the San Francisco 49ers, 24-21.

The score is 10-10 heading into the break.

