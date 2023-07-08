Take Under In Game With Inept Offenses

Videos by OutKick

Royals vs. Guardians, 4:10 ET

The AL Central is an absolute dumpster fire this season. It kind of seems like the entire division decided they were going to have a battle to be as average as possible. Still, some of those teams haven’t lived up to even average expectations (looking at you, White Sox). Today we get a matchup between the Royals and Guardians.

Expectations are a funny thing. The Royals are essentially doing exactly what you would expect them to do – lose. They are already almost 40 games under .500 for the season which is a bit alarming, but not all that surprising. The franchise came into this season expecting to lose a ton of games, and they are living up to that expectations. But, what does the fan base think? How patient will they be? It wasn’t too long ago that the Royals were relevant so maybe the rebuild will work once again, but it still has to be frustrating to watch. Today, they have Brady Singer taking the ball for them. I actually think Singer is a better pitcher than his stats suggest. He owns a 5.52 ERA and has allowed 99 hits in 89.2 innings, add in another 34 walks and the ERA starts to become a little more understood. He has struggled this season on the road with a 7.03 ERA. His best start of the season came against Cleveland though as he allowed just four hits and no runs to the Guardians over six innings. The Royals still found a way to lose that game. That was the first of back-to-back strong starts that Singer has spun.

The Royals take on the Guardians in an AL Central matchup. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Guardians made it to the playoffs last year and still could do it again this season. I’d think they are still the favorite to win the division because they have the best manager, a solid starting staff, and a decent enough lineup. It isn’t like anyone else is just going to run away with the division. It would help to win games against the Royals though. Today they attempt to do that task behind the right arm of Gavin Williams. This is just his forth start of his career. In two of the starts, he has allowed four earned runs to the opponents. His other start he allowed just one hit over seven innings. You’ll never guess who that great start was against. That’s right, the Royals. Now, holding the Royals to just one hit over seven innings isn’t the same as doing it to the Braves, but it is impressive.

It can be hard to judge games like this because the two teams just played, but that also gives us some insight into what might happen. But, I think the starting pitching is better than the offenses in this game. I’m going to take the under 9 in this game. I really wouldn’t be surprised if Singer can turn in another good start and take the +140 moneyline down. I won’t play it, because backing the Royals is not a fun endeavor.

