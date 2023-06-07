Take Under In Cardinals Vs. Rangers

Videos by OutKick

Cardinals vs. Rangers, 8:05 ET

Sports betting can be a very lonely endeavor. When things are going hot, you feel like the king of the world. When you are cold, you’re wondering if things will ever turn around. When you’re in a situation like me, where I’m putting out two plays and going 1-1 most days, is somewhat frustrating. The good news is every day I wake up, I feel like it is a day I’ll win. Today, we will win our play on the Cardinals and Rangers.

The Cardinals are certainly my most disappointing team in the league. The team does still have plenty of time to turn the season around. The best news for them is that they’re in one of the worst divisions in the league. The Pirates are somehow leading the division, but I’d be willing to bet they don’t finish in first or second. The Cubs are already talking about not knowing if they will be buyers or sellers in the division. The Reds are performing better than expected, but still not great. And, the only team that should be good or a challenge for the division are the Brewers. The Brewers are the only ones that I think could make it, but their pitching has taken a bit of a step back while their hitting hasn’t really improved. Today the Cardinals send a pitcher that I have a ton of faith in for some reason – Jack Flaherty. I’m not sure why I have a devotion to Flaherty considering he has a 4.55 ERA overall, but he has been good on the road with a 3.52 ERA. I think he has solid stuff as long as he can control it. Rangers hitters have seen very little of him as they are just 3-for-20 against him. Over Flaherty’s past five starts, he has gone 28 innings and allowed just eight earned runs. That’s pretty solid.

The Cardinals have been disappointing in every way this season. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers are opening some eyes this season with the success they’ve had early on. They currently lead their division and have played very good baseball. They did get dealt some bad news yesterday as Jacob deGrom, the star pitcher they signed in the offseason, is now undergoing Tommy John surgery. How that impacts the team mentally, we shall see. But, in the short term, it certainly hurts their chances of winning every five days. The two teams are also trending in opposite directions right now as the Rangers have won five consecutive games and seven of their past eight games. The Cardinals have lost five straight and seven of their past eight. John Gray has been great for them this year. He wasn’t a great pitcher in Colorado, but few are. He was decent enough last season, but this year has clicked very well for him. He has allowed just seven earned runs over his past 39.1 innings. Cardinals hitters haven’t had much success against him either with just six hits in 33 attempts.

I think this is a good opportunity for the under in this game. I also think the Cardinals win so we will see. Gray has pitched so well and the hitters have a poor track record against him. Flaherty is trusted more on the road. I’m going to back the under 9 in this game.

