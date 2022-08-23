Take Toronto to Cover Tonight

Some days are just best forgetting. We had a completely ugly three-play loss yesterday and there is nothing to do other than jump right back into the betting arena and take our money back. Let’s get right back into it.

Toronto and Boston square off in a divisional battle with the Red Sox being at the bottom of the division, and the Blue Jays only hope being a playoff berth via the wild card. The Blue Jays turn to Ross Stripling has done a bit of it all for the Blue Jays – he’s started, relieved, even closed games for them. He has appeared in 24 games and started 16. He was solid in his July appearances, going 25 innings and allowing 9 earned runs. He returned to the rotation after a brief layoff. He pitched 6.1 innings and allowed just one hit. Against Boston this season, he has started three games and went 14 innings allowing just five earned runs. The Blue Jays are 2-1 in games he has started against them.

Despite some early success on the year, Josh Winckowski hasn’t been a great starter in the Red Sox rotation. He isn’t getting exactly crushed by opponents, but he doesn’t do all that much to keep the opponents off the scoreboard, either. His last outing against the Pirates was awful. In that game he allowed six earned runs in five innings. Tonight, he faces a really tough Toronto lineup – even if they have underperformed a bit this season. The longball has been a problem for Winckowski, he’s allowed a home run in six of the last seven innings.

I think the Blue Jays can break out the bats in this one. I’m taking Toronto’s run line at +110.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024

Note: Join DraftKings Sportsbook today and you’ll instantly get $200 in free bets after placing a single $5 bet on any NFL or College Football game.