Take Tigers To Top Cavaliers

Virginia vs. Memphis, 7:00 ET

Hockey is killing me right now and it is also hurting your pocket book so I’m taking a different approach today. I’m giving out two picks in the NCAA for Men’s Basketball. College ball has actually treated me pretty solid this season and I hope to keep that rolling as we go into the New Year. In this contest, we get a game between two ranked squads, the Virginia Cavaliers and Memphis Tigers.

Virginia is one of those states that doesn’t even seem like a real place. How many people can you think of that you’ve met who have said they are from Virginia? I really can’t think of any, in fact without this college and this basketball team, I probably wouldn’t remember that it is a state. Okay, enough Virginia bashing. I’m sure it is a good place. The team is off to a nice start at 9-1 to begin the season. In typical Cavalier basketball fashion, they are staunch defenders and play in a lot of low-scoring games. They have a slow pace and don’t give up much to opponents. On the season, their only loss came against a Wisconsin team that has been surprising a lot of opponents this year. One of the bigger concerns I have for them is this is the first real away game they have this year. They’ve played on a lot of neutral courts, but this is the first time they really have to deal with a fully hostile crowd. The Cavaliers are led on offense by a couple of solid guards. Again, it starts with their defense, but on offense they are guiding the team as well. Reece Beekman doesn’t blow you away with his shooting, but he’s a creative enough scorer and finds aways to get his teammates involved. Isaac McKneely is the shooter that Memphis will need to focus on in order to keep the Cavaliers from getting hot.

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA – MARCH 09: Head coach Tony Bennett of the Virginia Cavaliers argues with an official during the first half against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the quarterfinals of the ACC Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 09, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Speaking of Memphis, there is a bigger game tonight for basketball fans in Memphis (Ja Morant returns from suspension for the Grizzlies), but this is exciting nonetheless. Memphis is a lot different than the Cavaliers – the Tigers are not a defensive team, but they are athletic and explosive. They are also playing very good basketball right now. They’ve won their past three games, and their past two contests have been against ranked opponents. All three of their wins were tight contests, with the Tigers escaping with the win. Prior to the wins, they dropped their only two losses of the season. Within the past four games, they’ve all been decided by six points or less. That’s a good thing for their game tonight because Virginia should control the pace and make this a tighter contest. On offense, I expect the Tigers to once again run through forward David Jones. He’s led the team in scoring in each of the past six games, and seven of the past eight. He is a solid free throw shooter but does settle a bit too much for outside shots. Jones does hit at a 38.5% rate from deep, but lately he’s struggled a bit. Guard Jahvon Quinerly will need to be alert on offense as Virginia likes to get into the passing lanes. Quinerly leads the Tigers with almost five assists per game.

I think this is going to be a tough game for the Cavaliers. The Tigers might just be too athletic for Virginia to keep up with in this one. Jones is rolling right now and I expect the Cavaliers to have an answer for him, but I’m not sure that answer will last the entire game. This is Virginia’s first true road game of the season as well. I think this is a bad spot for them nd will take the Tigers at home -3.5 points. I’m a bit nervous about the close games that the Tigers have played recently, so this could be a nail-biter, but I think they still cover the spread.

