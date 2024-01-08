Take This Team For The National Championship

Videos by OutKick

Washington vs. Michigan, 7:35 ET

I’d be lying to you if I said this was the game I expected to write about when we talked about the National Championship before the season began. Michigan being here was a bit of a surprise, but Washington was a true surprise. They really weren’t on my radar to make it here. However, after two great seasons, we have Washington taking on Michigan for the College Football Championship.

Washington got here after a really fun game against Texas. In the semi-finals, the Huskies were able to put up 37 points on Texas and take the game. In something that wasn’t the least bit surprising, Michael Penix Jr was outstanding. The Heisman runner-up put up 430 passing yards and two touchdowns. When Washington needed it most, their defense was able to come up with a stop. It wasn’t easy, of course, winning by just six points, but they got the job done. The question in this one is how will the Huskies offense attack this tough Michigan defense? I do think Penix will be able to find some holes in the secondary, but I don’t expect the Washington running game to get much going against the Wolverines. On defense, Washington has been of the “bend-but-don’t-break” ilk most of the season.

NEW ORLEANS, LA – JANUARY 01: Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws a pass during a game between the Texas Longhorns and the Washington Huskies on January 1, 2024, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michigan wants to run the football down your throat the entire game. With good reason, it has been a successful endeavor for them most of the year. Last week, in a game that went to overtime, Michigan’s winning touchdown came on a running play. I want to bring up the previous drive though because it was the first time this season that I saw a lot from JJ McCarthy. Of course the combination of McCarthy and Corum combined to get a lot of the yardage, but I was impressed with McCarthy’s poise and that he was able to find his receivers with relative ease. The Michigan defense took it from there after they tied the game up. This will be a challenge as Penix should be the best quarterback that Michigan faces all season. I don’t know that Washington has the defensive presence to stop Corum and company. The question is can McCarthy lead the team to victory once again if Washington does load the box and try to stop the run game.

When it comes down to it, I think Michigan is a significantly better team on defense. On offense, the quarterback edge goes to Penix, which matters quite a bit, but he will have to deal with that Wolverine defense and that’s not an easy task. I also think Washington has had a tougher road to the Championship, but I don’t think their defense will get stops when needed. I’m going to take Michigan to win and cover the -4.5 spread in this one as I think they will win by a touchdown or more and be crowned the National Champions.

