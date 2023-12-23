Take This Player Prop In Bills Vs. Chargers

Videos by OutKick

Bills vs. Chargers, 8:00 ET

Last year this would have been the matchup of the year – the Bills and the Chargers. This year we’ve got two teams that are struggling. One that is certainly trying to figure it out and make it to the playoffs and another that just fired their head coach after a disastrous season and one of the worst performances in NFL history. Tonight, I have a play between the Bills and Chargers that revolves around a player prop.

The Bills are sitting at just 8-6 and are 2-4 on the road this season. Now, playing in Los Angeles isn’t exactly a tough environment as it is has been very publicly mentioned that there is very little home-field advantage for the Chargers. At the beginning of the season, the Bills were Super Bowl contenders and are now fighting to make the playoffs. While I think they get there, this is certainly not the path they envisioned. Josh Allen is playing decent enough football, but he has also thrown 14 interceptions on the season. Last week was the first time in nine games that he didn’t throw an interception. Part of that was he only attempted 15 passes against the Cowboys. He was just 7-for-15 and threw for 94 yards. This actually was one of the best things that could happen to the Bills – they found a way to not only win but dominate, without Allen having to do it all. James Cook looked great as he racked up the yards. The Bills haven’t played well on the road, as I mentioned, but I think they can take advantage of this Chargers defense.

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler paid tribute to his late agent. (Getty Images)

The one thing that the Chargers do have going for them is that they were embarrassed in prime time and have had extra time to prepare for this game. Often, you’ll see a team rally together after a coach is fired. I’m not saying the Chargers didn’t like Staley, I haven’t seen a report about that anywhere, but I do think they will try to play better in this simply because he is gone and they don’t want to take the blame his firing. There are more issues at hand for the Chargers than just the loss of their coach though. They have no quarterback. They struggle on defense in multiple ways. They may be without wide receiver, Keenan Allen, and more and more people keep popping up on the injury report. They’ve also lost four of their past five games and their one victory was a rousing 6-0 victory over the Patriots. The Bills defense should be able to stop quarterback Easton Stick. They might have a tough time getting Austin Eckler under control, but if the weapons on the Chargers are banged up, you can just load the box against them.

I don’t think this is going to be a tough game for Allen and the Bills. Will they blow them out? I’m really not sure. I do think Allen gets two touchdown passes or more though. Allen hasn’t thrown two touchdown passes in a game in the past two weeks, but against this Chargers defense, I think he can do it. Sure, James Cook is more involved and that’s a good thing, but with the number of opportunities, I think the Bills will find ways to get Allen two touchdown passes. On the season, he has two touchdown passes in eight of his 14 games. The games where he threw one touchdown pass were against tougher defenses: Dallas, Kansas City, Denver (when they got their team turned around), Cincy, the Jets opening night, and Commanders – the one team in the list I think he could have gotten more than one touchdown against. Take Allen to throw over 1.5 touchdown passes.

