Take The Under On Sunday Night Baseball

Red Sox vs. Yankees, 7:10 ET

It is June, baseball is on, and tonight, we get Sunday Night Baseball specifically. Not only do we get a marquee gametime, but the two teams are the biggest rivalry and the biggest names in the game. The Red Sox take on the Yankees in New York tonight. Not only is this the only night game of the day, but we get to make it more interesting with a bet on the game.

The Red Sox are again below .500, but even being this close to even is pretty surprising for me. I thought they wouldn’t even be very competitive this season. Most of the struggle has been over the past 20 games or so. Since the start of June, they are just 4-6, and since May 21st, they are 6-13. At that point, they were six games over and making a push to run up the standings. The Red Sox are sending Brayan Bello to the mound to take on the Yankees. He’s having a decent enough season and has been better on the road than he has at home. He’s got a 3.57 road ERA which is almost a full run lower than his home ERA. He hasn’t faced the Yankees this season but did last year. They are 7-for-27 against him in their careers. Bello has the chance to keep the Red Sox in the game.

Red Sox take on Yankees on Sunday Night Baseball. (Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images)

If I asked you to just randomly guess the Yankees batting average, I think you’d probably fail miserably. As a team, they are hitting just .234 which is shocking. With their lineup, they should be hitting .260 or better I would think. They are still mashing the ball, especially with the 102 home runs on the year. Their pitching has performed admirably though with a 3.61 ERA. If their hitting comes around, they might be able to catch the Rays and take the division by the end of the season. Clarke Schmidt is one of the pitchers I don’t think is great for the Yankees. He’s allowed three or fewer earned runs in the past four starts. I don’t see any split that is very good for Schmidt aside from his night starts. He hasn’t faced Boston this season and the hitters are just 3-for-12 against him in their careers.

The Red Sox might have the better pitcher, but it isn’t a significant advantage in this game. The other issue is that they aren’t playing very good baseball right now, so it is hard to back Boston. On the other hand the Yankees aren’t exactly lighting the world up either. I think the best idea is to take the under in this one. I’ll take under 8.5 for the game.

