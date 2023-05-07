Take The Under In Blue Jays Vs. Pirates

Videos by OutKick

Blue Jays vs. Pirates, 1:35 ET

Sunday is always an interesting day for baseball. Do the players look forward to getting to the next city? Do they prefer playing in the day so they can enjoy a night off or maybe even a night and the following day off? I’m always curious about they psychology of athletes. What I know for sure, is that this game should be an enjoyable one between the Blue Jays and the Pirates.

The Blue Jays have been pretty solid to start the year despite a recent rough stretch where they were swept by the Red Sox in four games. Now they must look to continue rolling as we head into the summer months. They have a number of players that are looking like All-Star level guys and even potentially MVP candidates. Bo Bichette and Vlad Guerrero Jr. both are off to terrific starts and that is clearly bolstering the offense. The pitching does leave a bit to be desired, but overall they have been acceptable. They are sending Yusei Kikuchi to the bump. He posted a pretty solid April, with four strong starts and one disaster. His first start of May was tough as he allowed five earned runs over 4.1 innings.

The Pirates are off to a great start so far this season. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

The Pirates have to be the surprise of baseball. They have one of the lowest payrolls in the entire game and somehow they are competing at a high level. Not only a high level, but they have one of the best records in the National League. I was big on the Sacramento Kings in the NBA and they pulled it off, but I’m not going out and believing that the Pirates will win the division. Maybe I will regret it, but I don’t think their pitching lasts. Their starter today, Roansy Contreras, has a very similar start to Kikuchi. He had four nice April starts and one disaster, and his first May start was tough.

The total feels a bit high in this game. As of right now, and I’ve faded both of these pitchers a lot, the bad games are the outliers. I feel like they can have reasonable games today and should be able to keep the score below 9. Take the under.

