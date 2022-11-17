Take The Points With Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State vs. Oklahoma, 7:30 ET

Both of these teams have had some up and down within their season. Oklahoma State is still ranked for the year, but they are slipping out of the top 25 very quickly. Oklahoma is sitting at just 5-5 after coming in once again with really high expectations.

Oklahoma State needs this game in order to stay within contention to play in the Big 12 title game. That may not matter to everyone, but that should matter enough to the players. Oklahoma State comes into this game having won just two of their past three games. All of their losses have come on the road. They lost to Kansas who is on their second quarterback for the year. They lost at Kansas State University in an embarrassing 48-0 smackdown. And, as many have, they lost to TCU. That game was in double overtime at least. They did beat Texas but it was looking pretty bleak for most of the game as well. Their defense hasn’t looked great, but if they can put pressure on Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel I think they have a good chance to win and cover the game.

Oklahoma hasn’t been good, but this is still a game that matters for them. Not only does it matter as these schools have a bit of a rivalry, but if Oklahoma wins, they can be eligible for a bowl game. The team hasn’t had a great season, but at least this makes the year a little bit better. They get the opportunity to play for something that matters – even if it is a crappy bowl game. Like Oklahoma State, they’ve lost three of their past four games. The only difference is it hasn’t just been road games. They lost on the road last week to a team they probably should’ve beaten. They also lost to an up-and-down Baylor team at home. If they want to win this game, they will need to get their passing game going, but their defense needs to find a way to make a stop.

I personally don’t think Oklahoma has the capabilities to do it on defense. These teams average roughly the same amount of points per game, and the amounts of points allowed per game. I like Oklahoma State with the points in this game. They haven’t looked good on the road in weeks, but I think they can come in against a struggling Oklahoma team and win or keep it close. I’ll take the 7 points (you can find 7.5 at some books now).

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024