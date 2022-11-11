Take the Points with North Carolina

North Carolina vs. Wake Forest, 7:30 ET

North Carolina comes into this game with a chance to make it to the ACC championship game if they can get a victory over Wake Forest. Around this time most people on the Tar Heel campus start to look towards basketball, but it is nice to see UNC be relevant in football after last year’s disappointing season. Wake Forest can make the path difficult for them in this game.

North Carolina has been throwing bombs this season. Drake Mayne, the quarterback, already has 31 touchdowns and only tossed three interceptions on the season. Wake is allowing 231 passing yards of offense, but I don’t think they have the type of offense that will be able to stop Mayne. The question really becomes can the Tar Heels defense do enough to stop their opponent? So far on the year, they’ve been winning because of racking up the points, but they aren’t really stopping anyone. I think they have the personnel to do it, but I almost believe that Wake Forest is more reliable to stop an offense when needed than their defense.

Wake Forest has struggled in the last two games they’ve played. In both games, both losses, they only were able to muster 21 points. The defenses of both of those teams might be better than North Carolina’s defense, so I’m not sure there is much to glean from that. Also, returning home might help them. I mentioned how good Mayne is, but Wake’s quarterback Sam Hartman is no slouch. He does have more of a tendency to throw an interception though. The return to their home field might help as they have only lost a few games over the past few years on their home field.

The total is at 77 points. That’s absurdly high for a game, but you kind of feel scared to take the under in this, right? I wouldn’t be shocked to see a final score with both teams in the 40s. Niether defense is great, and both offenses can rack up points in a hurry. I am taking UNC with the points though in this game. While I trust Wake Forest’s defense more, I think we will see a close game and I’d rather have the points on my side.

