Take the Points on Sunday Night Football

Chiefs vs. Chargers, 8:20 ET

This is one of those matchups that you get to look forward to every year and luckily we get it multiple times. Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert facing each other in a duel of great young quarterbacks is what any football fan should look forward to. This is the second matchup of the season between the two and Chiefs took the first game.

The Chiefs enter this game at 7-2, a record that I think many talking heads would say they aren’t surprised about now, but at the beginning of the year might not have been expected. The Chiefs were supposed to have a down year, but I have been most surprised about how good they’ve been on defense. For most of Mahomes’ career, we’ve seen that the team relied on his magic and survived the defense’s inefficiencies. Thye have been good against the run on the year, but can still be sliced up a bit through the air. Part of that is how often teams are throwing the ball against the Chiefs. For them to win this game, they will need to provide protection to Mahomes and he will probably need to find someone other than Travis Kelce. That falls in line with how they won their last game against the Chargers. Mahomes hit nine different receivers and targeted 10 different ones.

The Chargers were able to keep the first game close against the Chiefs. It doesn’t surprise me as they have played the Chiefs well for years. If you remember, the Chargers were also marching downfield and then Justin Herbert was hit hard. He was able to make a big throw still, but it wasn’t enough. We were able to grab a victory with them against the Spread on their last matchup and now they have another Sunday Night Football game. In order for the Chargers to win this game, they need to improve their defense. If they can put pressure on Mahomes and make him uncomfortable, I think they have a good shot to win it. The good news for them is that they’ve been playing better lately.

I’m taking the points with the Chargers. They are playing at home and getting almost a full touchdown and extra point. I think the Chiefs are great and they can beat anyone, but historically this has been a tough game for them. It is possible that they could come out and destroy the Chargers, but I just don’t think that happens. Los Angeles is probably even a live dog in this. Grab the 6.5 with the Chargers.

