Take The Points Even Though Rams Might Win Outright

Videos by OutKick

Rams vs. Lions, 8:00 ET

We’ve reached the end of the football weekend. Sure, there is a Monday Night Game, and yes, I’ll have a play in it. But, as far as the Saturday and Sunday slate goes, this is it. Personally, I think they may have saved the best game for last. Tonight, to cap off the football weekend, we get the Rams and Lions in a Wild Card battle.

The Rams have just a 10-7 record and took an interesting path to get here. First, some kudos to Geoff Clark, fellow Outkick writer, who recommended taking the Rams to make the playoffs and made a nice chunk of change as a result. Here was the Rams record after nine games: 3-6. After the season ended 10-7 and in the playoffs. That means they went 7-1 for those who struggle with math. Their one loss? An overtime loss to the Ravens. What has gone correctly for Los Angeles since that Bye week where they sat at 3-6? Well, quarterback Matt Stafford has been great putting up over 200 yards in almost every game. Their running game got going with Kyren Williams pouring in four 100-yard rushing games and at least 85 yards in six of the eight games. The defense also improved allowing no more 25 points in seven of the eight games. If they can continue to use their defense, chew up clock via the ground game, and get big plays from Stafford when needed, this team can not only win this game, they can win the NFC.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 07: A rear view of Jared Goff #16 of the Detroit Lions against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on January 07, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The Lions are a feel good story. The writing was on the wall last year as they clearly improved but couldn’t make the playoffs. This year they were able to make the playoffs and win the division. Good for them. The season could be over as their team really isn’t playoff ready. Jared Goff under center scares no one except his own team’s offensive coordinator. The Lions defense has been extremely bendable if not completely broken all season. And, before you think I’m craping all over a team that went 12-5 and 6-2 at home, they’ve allowed 23.2 points per game, more than any playoff team except the Eagles. Where they have excelled is in the rushing defense, but I do think some of that is due to them having a lead and opponents needing to pass instead of run. I don’t see Sean McVay abandoning the run altogether and just passing – but he usually has a good gameplan either way, so I do trust him to put something together.

This will be a high-energy game from the Lions. The crowd will certainly be into it and the team will be amped up. The Rams are playing really good football though and it is hard to pass up the points with them. I think they have the better quarterback, arguably the better defense right now, and the better coach. All of those things are incredibly important in the playoffs. I’ll take the points with the Rams and do expect them to pull off the upset.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024