Take the Points and Hope in Bears vs. Packers

Last season, the Packers started with an awful game against the Saints and then followed up by reeling off seven straight wins, including a 10-point victory over the Bears on the road. Will history repeat itself with the Packers or are we looking at a team that just doesn’t have the weapons it once did?

The Packers traded away one of the best receivers in football. Believe it or not, it helps to have those even when you have an amazing quarterback like Aaron Rodgers. In the first game this season, Rodgers struggled to get to 195 yards against a Minnesota team that I don’t think is as good as the Packers made them look. Aaron Jones received barely any touches in the game and their running back, AJ Dillon was their leading receiver. That usually spells disaster. However, Rodgers has made a career out of making receivers look good. He’s done a great job of turning no-name players into someones. He will need to do that in this season. Eventually, the timing will get there and the connection will be established, I’m just not sure it will be as strong as needed to cover 10 points in this game.

The Bears started the season with a victory over the 49ers. That might be as much credit to the conditions as it was to the defense. The field was basically underwater and players were literally using it as a slip ‘n slide after the game was over. Justin Fields didn’t look great, but neither did Trey Lance, so this might not be the best game to judge them. The good news is that Fields didn’t really look bad either though. The offensive line allowed just two sacks, so that could be an improvement over last year. The Bears have some pieces in place, and I’ll admit, I thought they would win about four games on the year. If Fields can prove that he can control the ball, and new coach Matt Eberflus can build on the strength of the defense they will exceed at least my expectations.

I have to take the Bears with the points here. I get that the conditions sucked last week and that Aaron Rodgers owns the Bears each year. I understand both of those things well. But, if I am looking at question marks, right now, I think the edge is on the side of the Bears to at least cover. I would be fairly surprised at a victory. I’ll take the 10 points. I think the Bears can keep it a one-score game. I also would lean under, but will not play it.

Aaron Jones at -115 for a touchdown seems very likely. I’ll play it. I also think he or Tonyan will be the first touchdown scorer. If I had to choose one, it would be Jones at +500. I’d still sprinkle Tonyan at +950.

